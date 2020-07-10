The recipients of the 2020 Women Photograph + Nikon Grants, five women and non-binary photographers were awarded grants of $5,000 USD to support their documentary projects in the field of photojournalism.

For the past three years, Nikon Inc. has worked with Women Photograph to elevate the voices of diverse storytellers across the globe, with the goal of creating a more inclusive and representative visual journalism community worldwide. Nikon Inc. and Women Photograph are pleased to award this year’s five talented grantees with funds to help them continue to share their powerful stories in unique ways.

2020 Women Photograph + Nikon Grant Recipients:

Gabriella Baez , Puerto Rico: A documentary photographer who focuses on intimate subjects, including the relationship between sexuality and depression.

A documentary photographer who focuses on intimate subjects, including the relationship between sexuality and depression. Sahar Coston-Hardy , USA : A fine art and landscape photographer who uses art to investigate the social structure of race and cultural identity.

: A fine art and landscape photographer who uses art to investigate the social structure of race and cultural identity. Sandra Mehl , France: A documentary photographer who shares stories highlighting the relationships between humans and their physical surroundings

A documentary photographer who shares stories highlighting the relationships between humans and their physical surroundings Roopa Gogineni , Kenya + France: A photographer and filmmaker who works on projects that acknowledge the histories and conflicts in the Global South.

A photographer and filmmaker who works on projects that acknowledge the histories and conflicts in the Global South. Peyton Fulford, USA: A photographer who uses narrative portraiture to showcase the complexities of a subject’s life and their environment.

The Women Photograph + Getty Images Scholarship of $10,000 has been awarded to Tami Aftab. Nikon received nearly 1,300 applications from women and non-binary photographers around the world. Congratulations to the photographers selected!

“The Dog’s in the Car” Mum shouts from upstairs. Dad’s been running around the house, in and out of the garden thinking that he has lost Rudi, our dog. This is a common occurrence, where Dad drives back from a dog walk, forgets he’s in the car, comes into the house and proceeds to think that he has lost him. My Dad, Tony, suffers from an illness called hydrocephalus, which causes him to build up too much fluid in the brain. About 25 years ago, he went in for an operation to put a hole in his head that would allow the liquid to drain easier. However, during that operation his short-term memory was accidentally damaged, permanently leaving him with a unique difficulty with short-term memory. I began working on this story in 2018, as an interview project through videoing conversations between Dad and our family, capturing how his short-term memory affects his daily life. These became the foundation and primary research of this project, as it led me to realise the importance in the humour projected from my Dad, his charm and strong spirit despite illness. Therefore, I decided to restart this project as a photographic collaboration, with lightness at its core. We use a playful tone through visualising memories and notions of familial care. The project discusses a father-daughter relationship, intimacy, and how one family deals with illness.

To learn more about the 2020 Women Photograph + Nikon Grants as well as the grant recipients and their winning projects, please visit: https://www.womenphotograph.com/grantees-2020.

