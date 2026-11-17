Reblum, the AI portrait retouching app for Mac and Windows, has added a set of new tools for eyes, teeth, backdrops and group photos. For Black Friday, the Lifetime license is $124, down from $249, and the Annual plan drops to $104 a year, down from $143.40. Both prices are available through our Reblum Black Friday link through December 4, 2026, and the discount is applied automatically.

When we reviewed Reblum in late 2024, we liked its natural-looking skin results and simple controls. Our biggest wish was the ability to retouch each face in a group photo separately. The new Face Selector adds exactly that.

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What Reblum Does

Reblum is built for wedding, portrait, headshot and commercial photographers who need consistent skin retouching across hundreds of images. It removes blemishes and evens skin tone while keeping pores and natural texture, avoiding the plastic look that gives away a lot of AI retouching.

It runs locally on your computer, either as a standalone app or as a plugin for Lightroom Classic, Photoshop and Capture One. There are no limits on the number of photos and no per-image fees. Reblum says photos never leave your computer and are never used to train its algorithms.

How Reblum Retouching Works

You start with one of two styles. Natural applies every tool at 50% strength, while Fashion applies 100% for a more polished editorial look. From there, every tool can be adjusted individually.

Refine: General smooths uneven skin tones and removes blemishes while preserving fine detail.

Refine: Texture works on pores and small imperfections while keeping skin looking real.

Face and body controls can be linked or unlinked, so you can retouch faces and exposed skin on the body by different amounts.

Together, General and Texture follow the same idea as frequency separation in Photoshop, handling color and tone separately from fine texture. The difference is that Reblum automates the masking and layer work that frequency separation normally takes.

The latest update expands Reblum well beyond skin.

Eye Tools: Clarity sharpens iris detail, Brilliance adds depth, and Vessel Removal reduces visible red capillaries. Each eye can be adjusted separately, which helps with portraits shot at an angle where one eye is closer to the camera.

Teeth Whitening: fixes uneven color and shadows and reduces yellowing, from a subtle correction up to a brighter studio-white look.

Shine Removal: reduces harsh glare on skin while keeping natural highlights.

Tone Balance: reduces redness and evens skin tone across the face and body.

Clean Backdrop: removes stains and wrinkles from paper backdrops and scuffs from studio cycloramas.

Face Selector: lets you retouch each person in a group photo separately, or adjust all faces at once.

Reblum has also improved its batch workflow. You can apply a consistent look across a full set, fine-tune individual photos, and flag, filter and sort images before export.

For headshot photographers, Clean Backdrop may be the sleeper feature. Cleaning up a dirty paper backdrop across a full day of corporate headshots is exactly the kind of repetitive work that eats an evening. For wedding photographers, Face Selector matters most. Bridal party and family formals almost always need different amounts of retouching for different people.

How Reblum Compares

AI retouching tools mostly split into three pricing models.

Retouch4me sells individual one-time plugins (skin, eyes, teeth, backdrop and so on), each typically $124 to $149. Matching Reblum’s range of tools means buying several plugins.

Evoto uses credits, so the cost scales with how many images you export. That’s affordable at low volume and expensive for wedding photographers delivering hundreds of retouched images per job.

Aftershoot Retouch runs $240 a year as a standalone subscription.

At $124 one time for every tool and unlimited images, Reblum’s Black Friday Lifetime price undercuts all three for high-volume shooters. For more options, see our roundup of the best AI photo retouching options.

Things to Keep in Mind

Reblum is a retouching tool, not a full editor. You’ll still need Lightroom, Capture One or another app for color, exposure and culling. The standalone app now opens raw files, but raw support is limited (no color grading), so raw shooters may still prefer to work through the Lightroom Classic or Capture One plugins.

It also needs a reasonably modern GPU. Reblum lists a GeForce 970 or Radeon 470 or newer on Windows, and a Radeon 450 or newer or Apple Silicon on Mac. Every license covers activation on two computers.

As with any AI retouching, check faces at 100% before delivery, especially at the Fashion setting. The 7-day free trial (no credit card) is the easiest way to see how it handles your own skin tones and lighting.

Reblum Black Friday 2026 Offer

Lifetime license: $124 one time (regularly $249), all future updates included

Annual plan: $104 a year (regularly $143.40)

Both plans: every tool, unlimited photos, activation on 2 computers, 30-day refund window

Free trial: 7 days, no credit card required

Platforms: Mac and Windows, standalone or as a Lightroom Classic, Photoshop and Capture One plugin

Discount: applied automatically through our link

Offer ends: December 4, 2026

Get the Reblum Black Friday deal

Find more photography software and gear discounts in our Black Friday Deal Tracker.

Our Take

Reblum was already one of the more natural-looking AI skin retouchers we’ve tested, and the new eye, teeth and backdrop tools mean fewer trips to Photoshop for finishing work. At $124 for a Lifetime license, it’s an easy buy for wedding and headshot photographers retouching volume. Run the free trial on a real gallery first to make sure the Natural setting matches your style.

Meta description: Reblum Black Friday 2026: Lifetime license $124 (50% off) with new eye, teeth, backdrop and group-photo retouching tools. Offer ends December 4, 2026.