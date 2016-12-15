Rangefinder Magazine’s 30 Rising Stars of Wedding Photography Of 2016

Rangefinder Magazine, the premier publication for wedding and portrait photographers, and the official publication of the annual Wedding and Portrait Photographers International (WPPI) Conference + Expo, has announced the photographers selected for its fifth annual 30 Rising Stars of Wedding Photography for 2016.

The honorees were selected from more than 200 entries worldwide, including submissions from Spain, Scotland, Croatia, New Zealand, Italy, and the U.S., here are the final 30 winners:

Adonye Jaja, Denver, CO

Don + Helen, Canary Islands, Spain

The Hendry’s, Forfar, Scotland

Francesco Spighi, Florence, Italy

Gian Carlo, Orlando, FL

Igor Demba, Peterborough, England

Jacob Loafman, St. Louis, MO

Jean-Laurent Gaudy, New York, NY

Jess Hunter, Yakima, Washington

Joel & Justyna, Ottawa, Canada

Lato Photography, Modena, Italy

Laura Babb, Bath, England

Lucy Spartalis, Melbourne, Australia

Lukas Piatek, Bottrop, Germany

Marko Marinkovic, Dubrovnik, Croatia

Nick Tucker, London, England

Nicole Mason, Portland, OR

Heather Liddell, Hawkes Bay, New Zealand

Pablo Beglez, Gran Canaria, Spain

Rafal Bojar, Warsaw, Poland

Paulo Santos, Northumberland, England

Eclection Photography (Heather Shuker), London, England

Hartman Outdoor Photography, North Carolina

With Love & Embers (Ryan and Jillian McGrath), Annville, PA

People TrueLove Tellers, Miranda de Ebro, Spain

Sullivan & Sullivan Photography, Seattle, WA/Chicago, IL

Tim Kelly and Nadine Ellen, Wellington, New Zealand

LOVE + WOLVES CO (Jacob Murphy), Brooklyn, NY/San Francisco, CA

Lauren Scotti, Orange County, CA

Rosey Red Photography (Ashley and Ben Kochanowski), Columbus, OH

A complete online gallery of the 30 Rising Stars’ submissions can be viewed here.

About WPPI

The WPPI Conference + Expo is the premier industry event for photographers and now, filmmakers, specializing in the creative and business aspects of wedding, portrait photography and film-making. Each year, over 13,000 professional and imaging professionals attend WPPI to learn new techniques from industry leaders, build new relationships to help grow their business, experiment with new products from major manufacturers to improve productivity, and to use Vegas as a backdrop while expanding skill-sets and portfolios.