New Workshop: Headshot Photography 101

Stream Now!

Quick Tip: Use ND Filters to Add Motion Blur For Smooth Timelapses

June 19th 2017 8:51 AM

It was the English art critic John Berger who once said, “What makes photography a strange invention is that its primary raw materials are light and time.” Timelapse photography gives to see time beyond the realm of normal daily life. The ability to compress time into bite-sized segments has been used from everything to blooming flowers to day-night cityscape transitions and star tracking.

Due to the fast shutter speeds, daytime timelapses are unusually characterized by a staccato, or stop motion-like effect; whereas dusk or nighttime sequence have a smoother flow to them. New Zealand company Syrp, best known for their Genie line of motion control heads, provides a quick tip to add motion blur to timelapse sequence using variable ND Filters.

[REWIND: 10 REASONS EVERY PHOTOGRAPHER SHOULD OWN A 5-IN-1 REFLECTOR & OUR RECOMMENDATIONS]

 

Gear Used:

Variable ND filters are essential in this technique, as they allow you to dial in the level of darkness to your image. The Syrp Super Dark variable ND Filter provides the same optically quality as their standard variable ND filter, while providing an additional 2-stops of light stopping power (8 vs 10).

The staccato effect used with fast shutter speed, make your timelapse footage flicker and stutter. The fluid effect caused by an ND filter blends movement between frames allowing for a more cohesive, natural look. Neither technique is the ‘correct’ for every single project, but they can be used for creative purposes to express a feeling when telling your story.

Tags:
Prev Next
About

Justin Heyes wants to live in a world where we have near misses and absolute hits; great love and small disasters. Starting his career as a gaffer, he has done work for QVC and The Rachel Ray Show, but quickly fell in love with photography. When he’s not building arcade machines, you can find him at local flea markets or attending car shows.

Explore his photographic endeavors here.

Website: Justin Heyes
Instagram: @jheyesphoto

Comments [0]

Please or register to post a comment.

Featured Workshops

The Complete Posing Workshop

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

Photographing the Couple

Photographing the Bride

Related Articles