It’s been a long time coming, but Fujifilm users can finally start adding the Profoto A1X to their lighting arsenal! Profoto has finally announced the addition and compatibility of the A1X AirTTL system for Fuji, providing the same beautiful light we’re already familiar with from Pye’s videos for Fuji shooters.

As you’re probably already familiar, the A1X can be used both On and Off Camera, and is available in a kit that comes with the Profoto Connect Wireless Transmitter giving you much more creative liberty and freedom with your images.

Key Features

Built-In AirTTL, Use On or Off Camera

Faster Recycling: 1 sec

Upgraded Battery: 450 Full Power Flashes

High-Speed Sync, LED Modeling Light

[Related Reading: Profoto Unveils the A1X – An Upgraded A1 with More Power, Better Battery, and a Higher Price Tag]

Currently (at the time of writing this post), this setup for Fuji is listed as “Coming soon” pretty much everywhere but Adorama, but for more information you can check out Profoto’s official site here and based on Adorama’s status, we expect you’ll see this available everywhere and your local Profoto dealer within a few days!

Check Pricing & Availability Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon

So Fuji shooters? Will you be ordering the A1X? Have you used it already on another camera brand? Let us know what you think in the comments below.