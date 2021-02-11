Sony’s latest firmware update for the ZV-1 mirrorless system has been officially released adding the capability to use it as a live streaming webcam while connected with USB (eliminating the need for an HDMI Adapter!).

“The Sony ZV-1 is the best compact vlogging camera around, though it’s not quite perfect, and some of the key differences might incline you to save up a little more for a Sony RX100-series camera instead. ” – Matthew Saville

The new firmware is focused on adding new & easy features to bloggers and live-streamers by letting the system be set up as a webcam without any additional software or hardware. Once installed, simply connect your camera to your computer with the included USB cable and it should be autodetected as a camera option for any video conference or streaming service you’ve got running.

An added bonus, you don’t need this to be connected to a computer to work. In fact, you can connect this to smartphones like the Xperia 5ii (running android), and start broadcasting live!

Sony today announced a new free firmware update for the digital camera ZV-1 that allows users to easily utilize its high-quality video and audio for live-streaming by simply connecting the camera directly to a PC.

With this firmware update, users can easily connect the ZV-1 to a PC via USB to utilize the high-quality video stream and built-in microphone for crystal-clear audio for everyday uses from live streaming via social media platforms to video conferencing. Additionally, when the camera is connected to one of Sony’s Xperia™ smartphones, users can live stream on the go and use the Xperia smartphone as a secondary display to read comments and monitor the live feed.

Recently, there has been an increase in demand for live streaming and a growing expectation for its image and audio quality. This firmware update allows users to take full advantage of the ZV-1’s high-quality video as well as excellent audio capabilities, utilizing high-quality UVC/UAC support, for live streaming, video calls, and more. This capability will also be added to additional compatible cameras in the future.

