Printique Professional Mirrorless Camera Package Giveaway ($2800 Value!)

It’s no secret that mirrorless is where it’s at in digital photography. Many of those who used DSLR cameras have already switched, and anyone looking to get into the industry is most likely going to opt for a mirrorless system. On that note, we’ve teamed up with Printique, the photography arm of Adorama, to offer one lucky winner a professional mirrorless camera (choose from one of three makers, including Canon, Sony, and Nikon), as well as one 16×24 metal print and a free Pro Service Membership to Printique! In one swoop, get the tools you need to capture professional quality images and have them printed in Printique’s professional lab with all the perks of a Pro Service Membership. This is the giveaway gift that keeps on giving all year long!

The Giveaway Prizes

This giveaway includes one mirrorless camera, one metal print, and a free Pro Service Membership to Printique. Here’s a closer look at each of the wonderful prizes.

1. Professional Mirrorless Camera (Retail Value: $2,000-$2,500)

To kick off the giveaway, the winner will pick ONE mirrorless camera from the three available options below:

Mirrorless Camera Option 1: Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body

From Adorama: “The EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless camera is designed to meet the demands of both photographers and video content creators who want a strong and versatile camera to keep up with their active lives. It can go from photographing high-speed action sports to filming 4K cinematic video with ease thanks to its high-performance CMOS sensor and DIGIC X image processor.”

Mirrorless Camera Option 2: Sony Alpha a7 IV Mirrorless Digital Camera

From Adorama: “The full-frame 33MP Exmor R back-illuminated CMOS sensor delivers outstanding speed and superb image quality. The use of copper wiring contributes to higher transmission speeds and faster AD (analog to digital) conversion, while fast sensor readout enables 10-bit 4:2:2 4K recording up to 60p. The sensor also provides improved color reproducibility, low-noise performance at all sensitivities, 15+stop dynamic range and increased AF (autofocus) speed and precision performance. Experience improved levels of color gradation and detail rendering as well as soft, natural-looking human skin texture.”

Mirrorless Camera Option 3: Nikon Z 6II Mirrorless Digital Camera

From Adorama: “Do it all with this versatile full frame mirrorless hybrid that excels in speed, image quality and video performance. Everything a hybrid still and video mirrorless camera is meant to be. High-speed shooting with the buffer capacity to match. 4K Ultra HD video at 60p. 273-point Hybrid AF system with more options. Outstanding low-light capabilities. Dual processors. Dual card slots. Wireless connectivity with smartphones and laptops. Tons of creative features and that’s just the beginning.”

Printique’s metal prints fall under their “bestsellers” list, and for good reason. If you’re unfamiliar with metal prints, they’re created by infusing images onto aluminum with glossy metallic to matte finish options. Regardless of how they’re made, the results speak for themselves. Metal prints are some of the most vibrant and durable prints available, and Printique offers them in a wide range of sizes and shapes. The giveaway winner will get a 16×24″ metal print that will look amazing on any wall.

Printique offers an excellent end-to-end plan for professional business printing. The Pro Service plan, which typically costs $159.95/year, includes the following bonuses:

Free Rush Processing

Free White Label Packaging

50% off Samples

Enhanced Quality Assurance

Pro Service Priority Support

Client Gallery Stores

White Labeled Book Editor

Loyalty Status

You can read more about how Printique can help professional photographers here in our review of Printique’s products and services.

How to Enter the Printique Professional Mirrorless Camera Giveaway

You can enter using the widget below or by clicking this link. Giveaway ends October 28th, 2022.

Printique Professional Mirrorless Camera Package Giveaway ($2800 Value!)



About Printique

Formerly known as AdoramaPix, Printique is the printing arm of Adorama. Originally established as the in-house photo lab for Adorama, Printique has proven a reliable source for photographers for “printing, preserving, and transforming photographs” for over twenty years. They offer a wide range of products, from the basics like albums and wall art, to more niche items such as drinkware, puzzles, calendars, and more.

FAQ:

Is this giveaway open internationally?

No. This giveaway is open to USA and Canadian residents only.

What is the minimum age to enter?

Entrants must be 18 years old or older.