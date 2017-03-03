An Inside Look at Mark Seliger’s Portrait Studio for Vanity Fair & The Oscars

Arguably one of the best highlights of the Oscars is the joining forces of Mark Seliger and Vanity Fair’s custom built portrait studio at the Oscar Party. Thankfully, what began as an experiment has taken root as an annual tradition that we eagerly look forward to. For the fourth year in a row, we are treated to iconic and timeless portraits of Hollywood’s biggest stars during their biggest night of the year. This year’s star-studded cast that stepped inside the portrait studio include the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, James Gordon and Emma Stone to name a few.

Mark has a way of bringing out an intimacy with those that he captures, even if it is only for a fleeting moment. At the #VFOscars, celebrities step in front of the camera to create beautiful imagery to be forever frozen in time. This year we are once again treated to an impeccable gallery of portraits of Hollywood’s elite. Mark has a way of lighting and capturing portraits that look effortless. What appears to be simplistic in nature is anything but; it is a very straightforward approach pairing years of experience with an intricate skill set. It is for this very reason that Mark is one of the top portrait photographers out there.

Below is a timelapse video that gives an inside look at the building of this year’s art deco themed set built by Supercube as well as a few of the amazing portraits from the gallery captured at this year’s Oscars.

