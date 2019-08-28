How to Access Sue Bryce’s Portrait Masters Conference For Free Online
This September, the Portrait Masters Conference is giving free streaming access to a “demo stage,” live from the sold-out event in Phoenix, AZ. In partnership with B&H, this event brings a trade show experience to an online audience, with education from top portrait photographers like Felix Kunze and Sue Bryce, exclusive deals from top brands, like Canon and Sony, and giveaways every hour.
Watch the video below for a quick introduction to the conference:
When & Where
Date & Time: September 4-6
Web Address: https://theportraitmasters.com/demo/
About the Free Demos
During the conference, you will have free online access to watch live demos from a collection of the best international Portrait Masters.
Instructors for the demos include:
- Sue Bryce
- Felix Kunze
- Lara Jade
- Pratik Naik
- Michele Celentano
- Kara Marie
About the Deals
Over the course of three days, you’ll have an opportunity to gear up and get exclusive deals on software, cameras, bags, lens, photography training courses, and more from all of the top brands like Canon, Sony, Sigma, Animoto, Profoto, Tenba, Elinchrom, Fujifilm, Bay Photo and many others. You will also get access to savings on many of The Portrait Masters classes.
Giveaways Every Hour
As an added bonus, prizes will be awarded every hour on the hour so make sure to tune in HERE starting on Sept 4 at 1 pm PST.
How to Attend
Be sure to set a calendar reminder for September 4-6, 2019 or sign up for reminders on their official website: https://theportraitmasters.com/demo/
Q&A Discussions
