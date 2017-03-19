Portrait Challenge | 4 Photographers Shooting Canon & Nikon & One Model

A few months back we featured a video by Jessica Kobeissi, a young photographer and educator based out of Detroit, Michigan, where she and two other photographers got into a bit of friendly competition via a challenge. The premise of it is simple: 3 photographers, each deciding upon a different scenario (styling and location) using the same model and all scenarios shot by each photog with each being given 5 minutes.

The photographers joining Jessica were Ruby James, and Irene Rudnyk, and each have discernible followings in tow. To make things even more interesting, each of the photographers are using very similar equipment: Canon 5D Mark III x2, Canon 5D Mark II, Jessica using the Canon 50mm f/1.2L, & her co-hosts using the 85mm f/1.2L and Sigma 35mm f/1.4 ART. Most of that stayed the same for this episode, but with the addition of photographer, Derrick Freske who joins as the sole male and sole Nikon shooter with hid D750 and 50mm 1.4, and model, Liberty.

What’s great about the challenge is that it changes the parameters for everyone each set, forcibly pushing the others out of their comfort zone, and thus lighting a creative fire. Also, as female photographers are generally under-repped, its great to see a group of young talent like this showing how much can be done with little. The addition of Derrick stirred the pot a bit more as it was interesting to see if a male perspective was different.

Take a look and let us know which you prefer and why. I’m partial to Derrick’s Ruby’s and I actually want one of them to shoot with an iPhone 7+ next round. Sue me…

You can check out more from Jessica here on her site and YouTube channel.

RELATED: