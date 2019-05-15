WEDDING SEASON SALE! 30% Off Training Systems!

PolarPro Releases Magnetic Pro Grade Filters For New Osmo Action

By Shivani Reddy on May 15th 2019

With the new announcement of the GoPro competitor, the DJI Osmo Action, comes a new accessory designed to elevate the average user of this pocket sized action camera. PolarPro announces the release of 6 different sets of filters for the new DJI release to encourage the creation of more cinematic footage.

Read more about the new DJI Osmo Action here

PolarPro Filters for DJI Osmo Action

Currently, all filters are available for pre-order on PolarPro’s website.

PolarPro Osmo Action Filters – Features

  • Magnetic HotSwap System allows you to quickly remove or change the filter without unthreading the base
  • 16-layers of anti-reflective, anti-scratch, and anti-oil/water coatings
  • Filter System is fully splash-proof against drops and rain. ND’s in general should not be used underwater due to light falloff
  • Circular Polarizer filter rotates to reduce glare and enhance color saturation/contrast

Pre-order them here. Orders start shipping on May 20, 2019.

About

Shivani wants to live in a world where laughter is the cure to pretty much everything. Since she can’t claim “Serial Bingewatcher” as an occupation, she’ll settle for wedding/portrait photographer at Lin and Jirsa & marketing coordinator here at SLR Lounge. For those rare moments when you won’t find a camera in her hand, she will be dancing, eating a donut, or most likely watching Seinfeld.

Follow her on Instagram: @shivalry_inc

