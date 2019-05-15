PolarPro Releases Magnetic Pro Grade Filters For New Osmo Action
With the new announcement of the GoPro competitor, the DJI Osmo Action, comes a new accessory designed to elevate the average user of this pocket sized action camera. PolarPro announces the release of 6 different sets of filters for the new DJI release to encourage the creation of more cinematic footage.
PolarPro Filters for DJI Osmo Action
Currently, all filters are available for pre-order on PolarPro’s website.
- Cinematographers Collection – $249: ND4/PL, ND8/PL, ND16/PL, ND32/PL, ND64/PL, ND4, ND8, ND16, ND32, ND64
- Vivid 5 Pack – $129: ND4/PL, ND8/PL, ND16/PL, ND32/PL & ND64/PL
- Vivid 3 Pack – $79: ND4/PL, ND8/PL & ND16/PL
- Shutter 5 Pack – $129: ND4, ND8, ND16, ND32 & ND64
- Shutter 3 Pack – $79: ND4, ND8 & ND16
- Circular Polarizer – $39: replaces the stock UV
PolarPro Osmo Action Filters – Features
- Magnetic HotSwap System allows you to quickly remove or change the filter without unthreading the base
- 16-layers of anti-reflective, anti-scratch, and anti-oil/water coatings
- Filter System is fully splash-proof against drops and rain. ND’s in general should not be used underwater due to light falloff
- Circular Polarizer filter rotates to reduce glare and enhance color saturation/contrast
Pre-order them here. Orders start shipping on May 20, 2019.
