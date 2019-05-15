PolarPro Releases Magnetic Pro Grade Filters For New Osmo Action

With the new announcement of the GoPro competitor, the DJI Osmo Action, comes a new accessory designed to elevate the average user of this pocket sized action camera. PolarPro announces the release of 6 different sets of filters for the new DJI release to encourage the creation of more cinematic footage.

Read more about the new DJI Osmo Action here.

PolarPro Filters for DJI Osmo Action

Currently, all filters are available for pre-order on PolarPro’s website.

PolarPro Osmo Action Filters – Features

Magnetic HotSwap System allows you to quickly remove or change the filter without unthreading the base

16-layers of anti-reflective, anti-scratch, and anti-oil/water coatings

Filter System is fully splash-proof against drops and rain. ND’s in general should not be used underwater due to light falloff

Circular Polarizer filter rotates to reduce glare and enhance color saturation/contrast

Pre-order them here. Orders start shipping on May 20, 2019.