PolarPro is well-known within the photography/cinematography community for producing excellent quality filters for action cameras, drones, and most recently, mirrorless, and DLSRs. Now the company has released a new collection of filters to add vogueish light streak styling to your footage without the need for using anamorphic lenses. PolarPro QuartzLine filters are a range of circular filters that screw onto the ends of lenses. They have a range of Neutral Density (ND) and Polarized Neutral Density (ND/PL) filters. There is also an Ultraviolet (UV) and Circular Polarizer (CP) filter as a choice.

What Are Anamorphic Lenses?

Anamorphic lenses are specialty tools that affect how images get projected onto the camera sensor. They were primarily created so that a wider range of aspect ratios could fit within a standard film frame, but since then, cinematographers have become accustomed to their unique look.

Lens flares will appear elongated, with a bluish or warm horizontal and vertical streak that spans the entire frame. This effect is hard to reproduce directly out of the camera, but PolarPro has made it easier and without the need of having these types of objectives.

Anamorphic QuartzLine Filters

Horizontal light flares are most certainly the trend right now. True, the look is perhaps getting a little overused, but in the right circumstances, it can give a pretty neat look to things.

The new filters are available as either Goldmorphic, and Bluemorphic models, which refers to the color temperature of the light streaks produced. Not surprisingly the Bluemorphic model gives cooler hues, while the Goldmorphic warms the streaks up. Streak filters mimic the anamorphic streak flare effect, causing streaks on bright light sources or reflections in the scene.

Construction

They are made out of a beautiful brass frame which is one of the thickest and strongest in the market. They are truly engineered to withstand a lifetime out in the field. The glass is high-quality and manufactured in Germany. It has 16 Coating Layers – Anti-scratch / anti-oil / hydrophobic coatings. The availability of thread sizes is 67, 77, 82, 86, and 95mm.

Target Audience

The cinematic flares are a creative solution for both videographers and photographers. Its usability will depend on the desired effect that you would want to achieve. However, better results will be achieved when the light source is similar to the actual tone of the filter (cool and warm, or Bluemorphic, and Goldmorphic).

Adaptability

Both filters will allow you to interact with the position of the lens flare itself by rotating the ring. In this way, it is possible to capture both vertical and horizontal light flares without having to readjust the position of the camera.

Compatibility

The streak filters are for use in the PolarPro BaseCamp matte box system in the rotation stage. PolarPro is expanding the BaseCamp system with useful, and tasteful additions, such as these.

The Cherry on Top

This launch also includes the Mist filter, which will diffuse light sources and will provide an extra glow or bloom around the subject. This effect enhances the mood without compromising the color of the scene.

This filter is available in both a “standard” (near 1/4th diffusion) version, as well as a “Heavy” (near 1/2 diffusion) variant. Diffusion filters can help soften skin tones and general scene blemishes while still retaining image sharpness and contrast.

The Defender Case

All three filters include the new Defender Case. This is where the filter resides and is being protected. The best innovation is that while the filter is inside, you can remove one of the caps, and screw it on top of the lens, and then simply remove the other side. Your fingers will never touch the glass, leaving those unwanted stains. It is also possible to stack several filters to save some space.

Final thoughts

These filters will save a substantial amount of money compared to the costs of purchasing anamorphic lenses. The cinematic-looking style is gorgeous for capturing video and still images. The physical footprint is minimal and therefore, it’s possible to keep them permanently inside your camera bag. It’s worth trying them out!