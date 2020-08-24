One of my favorite compositional techniques for better photos is actually a very simple and intuitive concept. Simply place the subject of a photograph in the brightest part of the scene.

This works on any camera and for any genre, whether you’re shooting portraits or street photography. A viewer’s eyes are naturally drawn to the brightest area of an image, so placing the subject over that area creates a natural emphasis and highlight. Just find the light, and put your subject there! It’s so simple!

See the Video

See the following video for more detail.

View on Tik Tok

You can also see the original Tik Tok post here. Be sure to follow us on Tik Tok for daily videos and inspiration at @bornuncreative.

More Examples

More Education

This article and video is part of our Minute Photography Series. These are designed to give you a quick inspiration for your creative photography in 60 seconds or less. In contrast to our regular format of full, comprehensive education, this series will focus on short, simple, and easy ways for anyone, from beginners to professionals, to take better photos.

For more comprehensive education, see our latest workshop, Creative Photography 101, available in Premium and in our store.