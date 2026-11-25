Pic-Time has launched Album Starter, a new tool that automatically builds a complete album draft from a client gallery after it’s delivered. Photographers can refine the design and then offer it to the client directly inside the gallery. Album Starter rolled out to Pic-Time 2.0 users on October 19, 2026, and is included with Pic-Time’s Advanced plan ($42/month billed annually) and Professional plan. Professional users have no limit on Album Starter albums.

It’s the second automated album tool Pic-Time has released this year, following the Next-Gen Album Designer that launched with Pic-Time 2.0. Together they push Pic-Time further into a part of the wedding and portrait workflow that has usually required separate design software, a proofing round and a separate sales conversation.

Albums are one of the most profitable products a wedding or portrait photographer can sell, and one of the most time-consuming. Selecting images, designing spreads, sending proofs and managing revisions can take hours per client. Many photographers either build album design into their packages or stop actively selling albums at all.

Pic-Time’s argument is that the gallery is the best place to sell one. Clients come back to their galleries to view, share and download their photos, so that is where an album offer should appear, in the moment they are already looking at the images.

“We want to give them the tools to keep creating value from the work they’ve already done, while giving their clients something meaningful they can hold onto,” said Amir Karby, Co-Founder and CEO of Pic-Time.

How Pic-Time Album Starter Works

Once a gallery is delivered, Album Starter generates a full album draft with images selected and spreads laid out. It currently supports Wedding, Event, Family and Portrait galleries, and the storytelling changes by gallery type.

Album Starter picks images from key story events its model identifies, taking ratings and photographer highlights into account. It needs 40 or more photos to create an album for other gallery types, and it uses the Next-Gen designer for wedding galleries with 100 or more photos.

Wedding and event galleries: the draft follows the chronology of the day and highlights key people and moments.

Family and portrait galleries: the draft takes a session-based approach to the layout.

From there, photographers can swap images, adjust spreads, and search the gallery for specific people or moments to feature more prominently. Pic-Time’s gallery search, which can filter by face and keyword, carries over into the album editor.

When the album is ready, the photographer controls how it’s presented: the notification message, which clients see the offer, and the pricing and shipping options. The album then appears as the client scrolls through the gallery. Clients can buy it as designed or personalize it before ordering. Production and delivery run through Pic-Time’s global network of print labs.

Next-Gen Album Designer: Letting Clients Build Their Own

Album Starter is photographer-driven. Pic-Time’s Next-Gen Album Designer, which arrived with Pic-Time 2.0 earlier this year, puts the client in charge. It’s offered through the gallery shop, and it walks clients through a few questions: who the album is for, which people must be included, which images matter most and what style they want. It then generates a story-driven album based on those answers.

That’s especially useful for parent albums. A bride’s parents and a groom’s parents can each get a version built around their own side of the family, with no extra design work from the photographer. Next-Gen currently supports Wedding and Family galleries.

When we tested Next-Gen for our Pic-Time 2.0 Review in June, we found it a strong time-saver for first drafts. The trade-off was that layout customization was mostly limited to resizing and repositioning images. Album proofing also wasn’t yet available in Pic-Time 2.0 at that point. Album Proofing is not yet available in Pic-Time 2.0. A beta will start around mid-December.

Pic-Time Album Starter Pricing and Plan Availability

Album Starter and Next-Gen are tied to Pic-Time’s higher plans.

Advanced ($42/month billed annually, $50 monthly): full access to Album Starter, Next-Gen Album Designer, Album Proofing (beta starting around mid-December) and the Album Editor, plus unlimited photo storage.

Professional ($21/month billed annually, $25 monthly): Album Proofing (beta starting around mid-December) and the Album Editor, plus full access to Album Starter with no limit on album sales. Next-Gen Album Designer is not included.

Beginner ($7/month annually) and Free: albums can still be built manually in the Album Editor, but without the automated tools.

Free trial: 30 days with full Advanced features and no credit card required.

Album pricing to clients is set by the photographer. For reference, the album shop in our test gallery listed Everyday Albums from $255, Lay Flat Albums from $231.28 and Fine Art Albums from $852.95, with our markup included. Pic-Time hasn’t published base lab costs, sizes or cover options on its album feature page.

Black Friday Offer

This Black Friday, Pic-Time is offering up to 30% off annual plans for new users. For new subscribers: 30% off Pro and Advanced annual plans, and 20% off the Beginner annual plan. Campaign duration: November 19 to 30.

How It Compares to a Traditional Album Workflow

Most album-selling photographers today design in dedicated software like Pixellu’s SmartAlbums or Fundy Designer, then proof and sell through a separate system. SmartAlbums alone runs about $20 a month. Those tools still offer far deeper layout control than Pic-Time’s editor, and they work with whatever album company you prefer.

What Pic-Time offers is integration. The gallery, design, proofing, sales and fulfillment all happen in one place, and the first draft takes no design time at all. For photographers already on Pic-Time’s Advanced plan, Album Starter puts an album offer in front of every client at no extra cost. For those on other gallery platforms, it’s another reason to look at how the major online gallery services compare.

Things to Consider

Automated album drafts are only as good as the image selection behind them. Pic-Time positions Album Starter as a starting point rather than a finished product, and photographers with a strong signature album style will still want to rework the layouts. Based on our experience with Next-Gen, expect to spend some time refining spreads.

The plan requirement matters too. Album Starter is included on the Advanced and Professional plans, so Professional users do not need to upgrade to use it. Albums are also fulfilled only through Pic-Time’s lab network, so photographers loyal to a specific album maker won’t be able to use these tools with that company.

Our Take

Album Starter tackles the biggest reason photographers don’t sell more albums: the hours it takes to build a design before you even know the client wants one. If you’re already on Pic-Time’s Advanced or Professional plan, there’s little reason not to turn it on for every wedding. Album Starter is included on both plans with no limit on album sales, so you can test whether automated drafts actually convert without committing to an upgrade.

Meta description: Pic-Time Album Starter automatically drafts an album from every delivered gallery. See how it works, plan pricing, and how it compares to SmartAlbums.