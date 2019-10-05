Now in its 13th year, the Sony World Photography Awards have become an integral part of the world photography community. With only a few months left to submit, The World Photography Organization, who backs the contest, has decided to give us a little taste of what’s to come.

The Open Round-Ups: Pick of the Picks from the 2020 Open Competition for World Photography

The first shortlist of the 2020 Sony World Photography Award winners will be released on February 4th, but the World Photography Organization decided that the photography community could use a little preview. They’ve decided to comb through the 327,000 images submitted thus far and release some of their favorite entries for 2020.

The images so far come dispersed from 195 countries and territories, with competition categories in Professional, Open, Youth, and Student Focus. Each category has different subcategories, with Professional having a total of 10 with a new category being the Latin America Professional Award. Sony has also teamed up with China to launch the China National Student Photography Award, but you can learn all about the new subcategories on the contest website.

A new category for Environment has also been created, with a large focus on the important topic of climate change and the toll we are having on the global environment.

The contest isn’t over yet, and there is still plenty of time to submit, but get those images in soon! The deadlines are:

Youth competition: Last day of each month from June – December 2019

Student competition: 29 November 2019

Open competition / National Awards: 7 January 2020

Professional competition: 14 January 2020

Be sure to head on over to WPO’s website to see a few of the picks so far from the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards!