Photoplus Expo 2019 is Underway, and what that means for those of us who can’t make it, is a boatload of new gear announcements and even more exciting, deals & sales! There are going to be a ton of announcements this week, some of which we’ve already covered, so stay tuned here for the rest of the event coverage, and in the meantime we’ll be updating this post over the weekend with all the deals, sales, and discounts we come across to save you as much time hunting as possible! So without further ado, let’s get right to the savings; For now we’ll keep things short with a few key deals from each and the link to see all the show deals, coupon codes and discounts offered by B&H and Adorama and anymore we find out about as the show goes on.

Notable Deals from Adorama

Save $800 (19%) on Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR with 24-105mm & Kit – $3,399

Save $700 (21%) on Nikon Z7 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera Body – Bundle With 32GB Premium XQD Memory Card, Camera Case – $2,696.95

Save $1,000 (15%) on Fujifilm GFX 50S 51.4MP Medium Format Mirrorless Camera – With Accessory Bundle – $5,617.00

Coupon Codes

Use code PHOTOPLUS for discounts on select Flashpoint Gear

for discounts on select Flashpoint Gear Use code PHOTOWALK for 10% off select Profoto Gear

Free Overnight Shipping

Notable Deals from B&H

Save $320 on Zhiyun-Tech CRANE 3 LAB Handheld Stabilizer – $579.00

Save $546.95 on Nikon Z 6 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-70mm Lens, FTZ Mount Adapter, and Bag Kit – $2,296.95

Save $500 on Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera Body with Accessories Kit – $1,799.00

Don’t forget to use the Coupon Code PPEBH19 for everything as some deals will require this to unlock them.

Other Deals and Discounts

That’s it for now, but as we hear about more we’ll update this post, so be sure to bookmark it and check back all week!

If you notice anything big that we’ve not covered yet, be sure to share and comment below, and if you’re at the show, be sure to let us know how it is!