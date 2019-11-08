Welcome to the Photography Deal Tracker for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, and everything in between! Be sure to bookmark this page and visit DAILY as we’ll update it with the latest and greatest Black Friday Deals that we find!

Please comment below if you see any other deals that our community might appreciate.

Tip: Before purchasing any of the items, check the 3 major retailers. While most have the same (manufacturer determined) sale pricing, some sites may have slightly better pricing. Consider the three below:

Featured Deals

Education and Software

HoneyBook – 50% off the first year of membership

HoneyBook is an all-in-one business management tool for creative business owners who want to grow their business. HoneyBook streamlines their process from first inquiry to final payment with easy to use invoices, contracts and online payments.

Creative Live – 14 Classes available for $25 each!

Answer your creative calling! Master your craft, your passion, or something new with creative classes taught by the worlds best.

Bloom.io – 30% off

Run your entire creative business from one beautiful place! Start for free and save 30% on your plan!

Additional Deals on Apps & Software

Great Deals on Adobe Creative Cloud Products, 25-60% discounts, freebies and more. Click here!

discounts, freebies and more. Click here! Save 15% on NBP Plugins with code NINO15

The Best Lens Deals

Sigma Lens Deals

16mm F1.4 Contemporary DC DN Lens Regularly $399 , now $399

, now 120-300mm F2.8 Sports DG APO OS HSM Lens + FREE Teleconverter Lens Regularly $3,599 , now $3,099

, now EF-630 Multifunctional External Flash Regularly $379 , now $349

, now Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art Lens – Save $169, Now $639

Deals on Tamron Lenses

SP 15-30mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (model A041) Save $100 – Adorama | B&H

SP 24-70mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (model A032) Save $100 – Adorama | B&H

SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (model A025) Save $100 – Adorama | B&H

70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (model A034) Save $200 – Adorama | B&H

100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (model A035) Save $100 – Adorama | B&H

SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 (model A022) Save $100 – Adorama | B&H

SP 45mm F/1.8 Di VC USD (model F013) Save $200 – Adorama | B&H

18-200mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC (model B018) Save $50 – Adorama | B&H

70-300mm F/4-5.6 Di 1:2 Macro (model A017) Save $20 – Adorama | B&H

Deals on Canon Lenses

Deals on Nikon Lenses

Deals on Fuji Lenses

Fujifilm XF 16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR – Save $200 – $999

Fujifilm XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR Lens – Save $200 – $1,799

The Best Camera Deals

Deals on Sony Cameras

Sony Alpha a7 III bundle with 32GB memory Card and more. $1,798

Sony Alpha A9 Camera Body – Save $500 – $3,498

Deals on Canon Cameras

Deals on Nikon Cameras

Nikon D3500 with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses and Accessories – Save $450!! – $396 Deal Ends Nov 10, 11:59pm

Deal Ends Nov 10, 11:59pm Nikon Z6 with FTZ adapter & Bag Bundle – Save $547! – $1,696.95

– Nikon D7500 (Refurbished) – Save $300 – $599

Nikon D5600 DSLR with Zoom Lens Kit – Save $550 – $596.95

Deals on Fuji Cameras

FUJIFILM X-H1 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body with Battery Grip Kit – Save $300 – $999

FUJIFILM X-T3 Mirrorless Camera Body – Save $200 – $1,299

FUJIFILM X-T30 Mirrorless Camera w/ XF 18-55mm Lens – Save $100 – $1,199

Fujifilm X100F 24.3MP Camera – Save $200 – $1,099

Deals on Panasonic Cameras

The Best Lighting & Accessory Deals

Deals on Lighting

Flashpoint XPLOR 600PRO TTL and eVOLV 200 Bundle – $879

Save $20-$25 on V-Flat World V-Flats by Signing up to their E-mail list here

on V-Flat World V-Flats by Signing up to their E-mail list here Interfit F5 Three-Head Fluorescent Lighting Kit with Boom Arm – $198

The Best Tech Deals

Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SATA III 2.5″ Internal SSD – Save $30 – $139

SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC Memory Card – $35.98

HyperDrive DUO USB Type-C Hub for MacBook Pro & MacBook Air – $49.99

Samsung 2TB T5 Portable SSD – Save $100! – $299.99

The Best Deals on Monitors

Dell UltraSharp 27 U2717D 27″ 16:9 InfinityEdge IPS Monitor – Save $420! – $299

Dell P2417H 23.8″ 16:9 IPS Monitor – $149

The Best Deals on Computers and Laptops

Apple 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display (Mid 2017) – Save $700 – $1,599

Lenovo 15.6″ IdeaPad S340 Laptop (Onyx Black) – Save $400 – $549

Apple 21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K Display (Mid 2017) – Save $450 – $1,049

Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air with Retina Display (Mid 2019) – Save $100 – $1,199

Lenovo 14″ IdeaPad Flex Pro Multi-Touch – Save $680 – $999