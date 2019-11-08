Photography Deal Tracker for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019
Welcome to the Photography Deal Tracker for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, and everything in between! Be sure to bookmark this page and visit DAILY as we’ll update it with the latest and greatest Black Friday Deals that we find!
Please comment below if you see any other deals that our community might appreciate.
Tip: Before purchasing any of the items, check the 3 major retailers. While most have the same (manufacturer determined) sale pricing, some sites may have slightly better pricing. Consider the three below:
Featured Deals
Education and Software
HoneyBook – 50% off the first year of membership
HoneyBook is an all-in-one business management tool for creative business owners who want to grow their business. HoneyBook streamlines their process from first inquiry to final payment with easy to use invoices, contracts and online payments.
Creative Live – 14 Classes available for $25 each!
Answer your creative calling! Master your craft, your passion, or something new with creative classes taught by the worlds best.
Bloom.io – 30% off
Run your entire creative business from one beautiful place! Start for free and save 30% on your plan!
Additional Deals on Apps & Software
- Great Deals on Adobe Creative Cloud Products, 25-60% discounts, freebies and more. Click here!
- Save 15% on NBP Plugins with code NINO15
The Best Lens Deals
Sigma Lens Deals
- 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens Regularly
$899, now $699
- 70mm F2.8 Art DG Macro Lens Regularly
$569, now $469
- 10-20mm F3.5 EX DC HSM Lens Regularly
$649, now $329
- 17-50mm F2.8 EX DC OS HSM Lens Regularly
$669, now $369
- 17-70mm F2.8-4 Contemporary DC Macro OS HSM Lens Regularly
$499, now $339
- 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Contemporary DC Macro OS HSM Lens Regularly
$579, now $399
- 100-400mm F5-6.3 Contemporary DG OS HSM Lens Regularly
$799, now $609
- 150-600mm F5-6.3 Sports DG OS HSM Lens Regularly
$1,999, now $1,699
- 150-600mm F5-6.3 Contemporary DG OS HSM Lens Regularly
$1,089, now $899
- 105mm F2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro Lens Regularly
$969, now $469
- 16mm F1.4 Contemporary DC DN Lens Regularly
$399, now $399
- 120-300mm F2.8 Sports DG APO OS HSM Lens + FREE Teleconverter Lens Regularly
$3,599, now $3,099
- EF-630 Multifunctional External Flash Regularly
$379, now $349
- Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art Lens – Save $169, Now $639
Deals on Tamron Lenses
- SP 15-30mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (model A041) Save $100 – Adorama | B&H
- SP 24-70mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (model A032) Save $100 – Adorama | B&H
- SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (model A025) Save $100 – Adorama | B&H
- 70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (model A034) Save $200 – Adorama | B&H
- 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (model A035) Save $100 – Adorama | B&H
- SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 (model A022) Save $100 – Adorama | B&H
- SP 45mm F/1.8 Di VC USD (model F013) Save $200 – Adorama | B&H
- 18-200mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC (model B018) Save $50 – Adorama | B&H
- 70-300mm F/4-5.6 Di 1:2 Macro (model A017) Save $20 – Adorama | B&H
Deals on Canon Lenses
- Canon EF 24-70 f/2.8L II USM Save $300 – $1,599
- Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM Lens Save $150 – $269
- Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM Lens Save $200 – $699
- Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM Lens Save $200 – $1,899
- Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM Lens Save $150 – $1,649
- Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM Lens Save $300 – $1,899
- Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM Lens Save $400 – $1,799
Deals on Nikon Lenses
- Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED Lens – Save $200 – $146.95
- Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6 E ED VR – Save $200 – $1,199.95
- Nikon AF-S Nikkor 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 G ED VR – $2099.95
- Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G ED-IF AF-S – $1,596.95
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E – Save $300! – $1896.95
- Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 G ED – $1,446.95
- Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR – Save $650! – $2,149.95
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S – Save $100 – $499.95
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S – Save $200 – $1,096.95
Deals on Fuji Lenses
- Fujifilm XF 16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR – Save $200 – $999
- Fujifilm XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR Lens – Save $200 – $1,799
The Best Camera Deals
Deals on Sony Cameras
- Sony Alpha a7 III bundle with 32GB memory Card and more. $1,798
- Sony Alpha A9 Camera Body – Save $500 – $3,498
Deals on Canon Cameras
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II Camera Body with Accessory Kit – Save $401! – $1,199
- Canon Rebel T6 with 2 Lenses and Accessories – $399!
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Camera Body – Save $600 – $2,499
- Canon EOS R Mirrorless Camera Body – Save $500 – $1,799
Deals on Nikon Cameras
- Nikon D3500 with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses and Accessories – Save $450!! – $396 Deal Ends Nov 10, 11:59pm
- Nikon Z6 with FTZ adapter & Bag Bundle – Save $547! – $1,696.95
- Nikon D7500 (Refurbished) – Save $300 – $599
- Nikon D5600 DSLR with Zoom Lens Kit – Save $550 – $596.95
Deals on Fuji Cameras
- FUJIFILM X-H1 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body with Battery Grip Kit – Save $300 – $999
- FUJIFILM X-T3 Mirrorless Camera Body – Save $200 – $1,299
- FUJIFILM X-T30 Mirrorless Camera w/ XF 18-55mm Lens – Save $100 – $1,199
- Fujifilm X100F 24.3MP Camera – Save $200 – $1,099
Deals on Panasonic Cameras
- Panasonic Lumix G9 Mirrorless Body – Save $300 – $1,197.99
- Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 Mirrorless Camera Body – Save $600 – $1,397.99
The Best Lighting & Accessory Deals
Deals on Lighting
- Flashpoint XPLOR 600PRO TTL and eVOLV 200 Bundle – $879
- Save $20-$25 on V-Flat World V-Flats by Signing up to their E-mail list here
- Interfit F5 Three-Head Fluorescent Lighting Kit with Boom Arm – $198
The Best Tech Deals
- Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SATA III 2.5″ Internal SSD – Save $30 – $139
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC Memory Card – $35.98
- HyperDrive DUO USB Type-C Hub for MacBook Pro & MacBook Air – $49.99
- Samsung 2TB T5 Portable SSD – Save $100! – $299.99
The Best Deals on Monitors
- Dell UltraSharp 27 U2717D 27″ 16:9 InfinityEdge IPS Monitor – Save $420! – $299
- Dell P2417H 23.8″ 16:9 IPS Monitor – $149
The Best Deals on Computers and Laptops
- Apple 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display (Mid 2017) – Save $700 – $1,599
- Lenovo 15.6″ IdeaPad S340 Laptop (Onyx Black) – Save $400 – $549
- Apple 21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K Display (Mid 2017) – Save $450 – $1,049
- Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air with Retina Display (Mid 2019) – Save $100 – $1,199
- Lenovo 14″ IdeaPad Flex Pro Multi-Touch – Save $680 – $999
