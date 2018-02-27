Photographing The Details | Wedding Workshop Part VI (Limited Time Sale – $129!)

The sixth installment of our Wedding Workshop series, Photographing the Details, has finally arrived! The secret to getting more referrals from wedding vendors is actually very simple: provide venues and vendors with incredible images that make them look good and benefit THEIR business. Vendors & venues naturally share these images on social media, on their websites, and in publications that will garner the attention of future clientele – watch the trailer below to find out more:

Our comprehensive workshop will be covering everything you need to know about how to capture wedding decor images from:

Your Complete Guide to Capturing Wedding Details

Photograph Decor That Gets Featured & Shared

Master Lighting For Any Venue w/ Any Gear

Work Efficiently Under Time Pressure

Create Images That Market Themselves

7.5 Hours of HD Video Instruction

Detail images lend themselves to telling a complete wedding story, which will help the bride and groom be able to go back and relive their wedding day through the images. Capturing incredible wedding details opens the door to new marketing capabilities for your business & gives you the recognition you deserve.

Want To Get Published? Take Better Wedding Details

When it comes to getting published, wedding decor photos are THE MOST IMPORTANT photos from the entire wedding. Getting published opens the door to new marketing capabilities for your business & gives you the recognition you deserve. Our studio uses these strategies to get featured in dozens of publications each year.

“The Lighting At This Venue Is Horrible! How Do I Photograph Anything In Here?”

41% of our Community Members told us that they struggled with lighting their scene properly so we made that a primary focus, offering 9 various indoor & outdoor lighting situations you can find yourself in; from ballrooms to conference rooms we cover it all!

Learn ALL of our lighting techniques, camera settings, and tricks for beautiful indoor ceremonies & reception decor, regardless of the wedding budget. Whether it be a 500 person ballroom or a 120 person community center, we’ve got you covered!

any light will do the job – just pick one!

When it comes to lighting, choose your tool, then use what you’ve got, whether it’s a small flash, a medium strobe, or a constant light. Often, portability and power will prove deciding factors. Details can be rushed, and the available ambient light may lean toward the darker side, so you’ll need something portable and strong enough to suit your needs in a variety of situations.

Create Unique Compositions & Learn Easy Lighting Tricks

When you are faced with unpleasant backgrounds and lower budget venues you can use simple lighting and composition techniques to conceal less attractive elements, focus attention on the more attractive elements and add interest to the scene.

Here are some examples that we discuss in the workshop!

Use foreground elements to create a more interesting composition and stray away from more mundane shots.

When lighting at the venue isn’t set to your favor, create your own spotlights! We’ll teach you how to use a pocket strobe to light paint so you can create a composite image.

Don’t have the right lens for a wide shot? Try creating a panoramic stitch to show how grand the scene is without worrying about dropping money on more lenses.

