Photographing The Bride | Wedding Workshop Part III Is Here!

The third installment of our Wedding Workshop series, Photographing the Bride, has finally arrived! This comprehensive course will teach photographers how to create stunning bridal portraits and editorial bridal party images – watch the trailer below:

Purchase Page:

SLR Lounge Premium members will now have access to view this newly released workshop in its entirety in the Workshop platform.

YOUR GUIDE TO SHOOTING Bridal Portraits & bridal party IMAGES

We will be covering everything you need to know to create incredible wedding day imagery from:

Mastering posing for the Bride and Bridesmaids

Perfecting OCF light set-ups using affordable tools to execute dynamic imagery

Eliciting genuine emotions and story-telling moments

14.5 Hours of HD videos, exercise files and Powerpoint Slides

Post-production tutorials to assist in yielding an amazing end product

MUST-WATCH FOR ANY Lead SHOOTER

We’ve created the perfect training platform for multi-shooter wedding studios looking to unify their work through consistent, amazing imagery. This course gives lead-shooters the assets they need to succeed starting from the ground up:

An extensive gear guide and wedding shot list

10 hours of behind-the-scenes footage from a stylized Bride Prep and Portrait shoot

Detailed post-production processing and workflow tips to take your imagery from ordinary to extraordinary.

We understand that technique is more important than the tools you have and we’ll show you how to use minimal photo & lighting gear to accomplish incredible imagery with the look and feel of higher production value.

Creative Angles for Award-Winning Imagery

See how we work around messy hotel rooms and uninteresting backgrounds to create works of art. After all, no matter how challenging the scene may be, we can use our creative artistry to push the envelope time after time, to create remarkable photos.

CAPTURE CREATIVE & JOURNALISTIC IMAGERY THAT YOUR CLIENTS WILL LOVE (AND PRINT)

This workshop will guide you through all of our standard female posing-cues, as well as go over how to best utilize natural light, light modifiers, and just one pocket flash to get amazing bridal portraits.

Our behind-the-scenes access will give you invaluable knowledge on client interaction and how to photograph journalistic, story-telling imagery. From start to finish, we show you that photographing your clients is all about creating a cohesive vision throughout their wedding day, getting astounding images they will cherish forever.

more images from photographing the bride

Purchase Page:

