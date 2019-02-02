Photographer Combines Explosives with Toys For Creative Action Photos

The toy photography genre opens up a whole new world of creativity. A puddle can become an ocean, simple plants can become forests, and, as photographer Jared Middleton demonstrates, small explosives can appear grand and cinematic.

Place some of your favorite childhood action figures into creative scenes and you’ll get the following results.

Jared keeps his photography gear simple.

“I use a Canon EOS Rebel with a 18-55mm lens. I don’t use any flash, but I use flashlights and natural lighting. I keep my shutter speed as fast as possible to capture the explosions. I bring a couple different tripods for filming as well as the photographing. That’s about it!”

