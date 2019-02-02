Get 6 Months of ShootQ Free With Any Workshop Purchase!

Inspiration

Photographer Combines Explosives with Toys For Creative Action Photos

By Sean Lewis on February 2nd 2019

The toy photography genre opens up a whole new world of creativity.   A puddle can become an ocean, simple plants can become forests, and, as photographer Jared Middleton demonstrates, small explosives can appear grand and cinematic.

Place some of your favorite childhood action figures into creative scenes and you’ll get the following results.

photo gear used

Jared keeps his photography gear simple.

“I use a Canon EOS Rebel with a 18-55mm lens. I don’t use any flash, but I use flashlights and natural lighting. I keep my shutter speed as fast as possible to capture the explosions. I bring a couple different tripods for filming as well as the photographing. That’s about it!”

See the Video

For more of Jared’s work, including BTS tutorials, check out his Youtube and Instagram.

See the bts and final images

All photos are displayed with permission from the photographer.  Do not copy or distribute without direct consent from the photographer.

About

Sean fell into photography while teaching for a non-profit. What started as a minor task – documenting guest speakers and classroom activities – grew into a major obsession, and eventually led to a position shooting with Lin & Jirsa. Nowadays, at SLR Lounge, Sean’s work as a marketing associate merges his interest in the fields of photography and education.

