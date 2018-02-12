Pet Photography 101 | 10 Quick Tips To Switch Up Your Pet Photos

In many ways, pet portraiture is not that different from people portraiture, yet when trends sweep the human photography realm, pet photographers often don’t think to try these things on their furry models. Photographer, DJ, and YouTuber Phil Harris has delivered a concise video walking through the use of many of these trends – think prisms and fairy lights – with your pet, as well as some standard-issue photography tips, like the use of window light.

All of the tips in the video are very simple and can be done with either things that you’ve got on hand or which are easily attainable, and even if pets aren’t your primary type of subject, much of the content can be easily transferred into work with other subjects.

In fact, many seem to be derived from existing common techniques in other types of photography, so this should get your creative wheels spinning. Think about what you’ve seen done with people or even products or other less congruous subjects and how you can translate it into something fresh for your work with pets.

Those who have dabbled in pet photography will surely note that not all animals are as easily coerced into poses as the dog featured in Harris’s tutorial. If you’ve got a canine model on your hands who is less-than-eager but deserves their time in the limelight, have a look at our article on capturing pet portraits from a more behavioral point of view.

Check the video out below, and let us know which tips you’re going to try in your pet photography!