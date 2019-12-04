We’ve been fans of the National History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition for some time now. It’s been taking place annually for the past 55 years!

Shortlist Winners | People’s Choice Awards for the NHM Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is famous for showing the beauty and cruelty of the animal kingdom. This year, over 45,000 images were submitted by photographers from 95 different countries across the globe. They have a set panel of judges to determine the main winners of the competition, but they also have a People’s Choice Award, this year sponsored by LUMIX.

This gives the public the opportunity to vote on their favorite photos submitted. The competition recently unveiled their shortlist of 25 winning photos from the LUMIX People’s Choice Awards. Be sure to check them out HERE.

Don’t worry, there is still time to vote! But voting will be closed February 5th, 2020. It may seem like a long time off, but we all know how wildlife can get in the way, so head over there now to vote on your favorites!

