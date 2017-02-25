Pentax Adds Fast Primes To Lens Roadmap

CP+ 2017 has nearly concluded and, with impactful announcements from Sigma and Fuji, lenses seem to be the flavor of the week. Pentax is looking to add some spice into the mix as they continue their foray into the Full Frame world by adding two new primes and an unspecified zoom to their lens roadmap. The company is known for cameras that are densely packed with features even while sporting a more modest price than comparable offerings from Canon or Nikon. That being said, does Pentax have a strong plan for the future?

Pentax is currently displaying a new 50mm 1.4 prototype at the CP+ Plus show in Japan. You can find the full Pentax roadmap here.

As Pentax continues to engage in the battle for the DSLR market, their lack of a robust lens lineup remains their Achilles’ heel. With the announcement of a 50mm 1.4 and 85mm 1.4 they hope to increase their brand appeal and, at f/1.4, these lenses are clearly intended to be their top tier primes. And, as their flagship glass, they won’t be cheap. This may dampen the appeal of this system to anyone that hasn’t already bought into it.

A new slate of high-quality primes is a welcome addition to this underrated brand. Whether or not it is enough to raise its stature in the market remains to be seen. Nevertheless, for you Pentaxian portrait shooters, these lenses are for you.