Peak Design Updates Capture Camera Clip, Slide & Slide Lite Straps | Kickstarter Discount

Lovers of Peak Design, we’ve got some exciting news for you today: this week only, you can snag brand new, updated versions of a few of their products at a discount through their short Kickstarter product launch. If you’ve been eyeing a Capture Camera Clip, Slide, or Slide Lite strap, you can be among the first to try V3 of any or all.

WHAT’S NEW

CAPTURE CAMERA CLIP

• All aluminum build, including the quick-release button and locking pin

• All machined/anodized finish for increased durability and smoothness

• Smaller and lighter for better comfort

◦ 30% lighter

◦ 20% narrower

◦ 20% lower profile

• Embedded grip in backplate for maximum slip resistance

• Two sets of clamping bolts for quick adjustment or permanent attachment

• Available in black & silver

SLIDE AND SLIDE LITE STRAPS

• Anchor connectors revamped – more secure, fast, and lower profile than ever

• Ultra-smooth nylon webbing with tighter, more durable weave

• Strap molded into adjustment hardware for significantly lower profile

• Low-profile anchor mount for varying strap configuration

All are stylish and made to stand up to 200 pounds of force. To see comparisons between new and old versions of these goods, read about every detail you’d ever want to know (and then some) and order your updated products if you feel so inclined, pay a visit to Peak Design’s Kickstarter! You’ve only got until Friday, 11/10 to grab the discount!