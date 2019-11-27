Big news for Peak Design fans! They’ve just refreshed their entire bag lineup and added two newcomers, too. The new, V2 bags are more durable, more stylish, and some can be found in new colors as well. Peak Design is a brand founded on smart, practical products for photographers who also want to look cool as they carry their gear around the city, and the new lineup doesn’t disappoint.

Here’s What’s New

Two new colors grace some, but not all, of the new bags; they are Midnight Navy and Bone. [Related Reading: Quick Look | The Travel Line Backpack by Peak Design]

There’s a new, zipper-centric everyday bag, aptly called “Everyday Zip,” which ditches the top flap of the original Everyday Backpack design in favor of a sleeker, zipper-only opening system.

Zippers have been upgraded to “Ultrazips, a proprietary zipper technology that employs ultra-high-molecular-weight thermoplastic thread to bind zipper coils to fabric tape,” which have 20x anti-tear strength compared to regular zippers.

There’s also a new roll-top everyday backpack called the Everyday Totepack with an attractive, minimalist exterior.

The Everyday Sling moves from 5 and 10-liter versions to 3, 6, and 10 liters. The old 5-liter didn’t quite hold a full-sized iPad, so the new 6 liter Everyday Sling looks promising for photographers who utilize a lightweight, mobile workflow. The 3 liter Everyday Sling will be good for days you only want to carry the essentials.

Across the board, the new bags have seen an aesthetic change from boxy and angular to more rounded and smooth. Basically, Peak Design has gone in the exact opposite direction as Elon Musk and his Cybertruck.

What Hasn’t Changed

“A place for everything and everything in its place” may as well be Peak Design’s mantra, and that has carried over to the next generation of their products. In all of the new products, you’ll find the same impressive functionality and high quality, weather-proof materials.

And, if you’re more of a bargain hunter than someone with a need to live on the cutting edge, you can swoop up the original Peak Design bags at a discount while supplies last!

Check out the video below to see all the new products, and have a look at this pdf for a handy visual breakdown of all the updates!

[Related Reading: Peak Design Unveils The “Next Generation” of Camera Tripods]