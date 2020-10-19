Mobile by Peak Design will be available for presale on October 19, 2020 as part of Peak Design’s monumental 10​th Kickstarter campaign (peakdesign.com/ks). During this campaign, Peak Design has the potential to surpass Pebble for the all-time most money raised in the history of crowdfunding ($43.4M). Following the launch on Kickstarter, the mobile system will then be available for purchase online at Peakdesign.com and through major retailers beginning Spring 2021

Our Thoughts and First Impression

As with everything from Peak Design, you can tell they spent a lot of time in designing the ergonimics of this setup to be as smooth, functional, and downright fun to use as all of their product line. The case looks smart and professional, the mounts are quick and easy to set up and use, well, anywhere, and during my initial testing and playing with the pre-production bundle of accessories, the ONLY thing that concerned me at all was that I couldn’t use my wireless charging station with this particular case. (Keep in mind, they ARE coming out with a bundle that will work fine with wireless, we just don’t have the details on that yet.)

The Tripod Base was actually really nice, albeit a little heavy if you’re just tossing it in your pocket, but honestly, for the stability and usefulness of it, it’s more than worth it. What kinda blew my mind was the sheer convenience of having the tool built right into the base and contained magnetically. The Peak Design team really did think of everything for this setup. In our testing, we noticed there was a very slight “allowance” or wiggle room for the magnet inserts which we confirmed with Peak Design that it was normal for the pre-prod and will be even better upon official release. That being said, even with that little bit of a wiggle the magnet never once lost its grip during all the testing and pushing we did.

The bottom line is this set of accessories is actually one of the first setups for mobile that I’ve been genuinely excited about and happy with! Be sure to check out the kickstarter details and decide for yourself if any of these items look exciting to you.