Peak Design Announces New ‘Small But Mighty’ 5L Everyday Sling Bag

Holding the title of “Kickstarter’s most funded bag ever,” Peak Design has been refining their offerings over the last several years. What was once a one-size-fits-all line, has evolved into an extensive collection consisting of an Everyday Messenger, Tote, Backpack, and Sling (10L) – with the latter three introduced in the latest Kickstarter. Peak Design recently announced its smallest offering yet, the Everyday Sling (5L).

The diminutive size is deceiving at first, but a small essential full-frame kit, or medium-sized mirrorless kit is able to hold within its weatherproof exterior, with enough room for miscellaneous cables, a wallet, and tablets up to 11 inches.

Materials:

Exterior: 400D weatherproof nylon canvas with DWR impregnation and dual poly surface coating

Interior: herringbone stitched mixed polyester twill

Hardware: anodized aluminum and stainless steel

Strap: woven seatbelt-style nylon

Padding & Dividers: compression-molded EVA

Touchpoints: Hypalon (black bag) or leather (ash bag) zipper pulls

Like other bags in Peak Design’s Everyday series, the Sling (5L) offers a weatherproof nylon canvas shell, adjustable shoulder strap, and the much loved FlexFold dividers. The interior consists of two inner side pockets and four small pockets in the lid which can hold additional accessories like batteries and memory cards. The top compartment is easily opened even while wearing the bag, to quickly access your gear.

Peak Design told SLR Lounge there is enough space to hold a DJI Mavic or Spark drone and along with its controller and an iPad. As the smallest, lightest bag offered by Peak Design, the new Sling can be worn as a cross-body bag or a waist pouch. “The Sling’s convertible strap features a quick-adjuster that you can loosen when accessing gear and tighten when actively hiking or biking,” says Peak Design. The New Sling (5L) is available for pre-order at B&H for just shy of $100, here.