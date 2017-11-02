New Workshop - Photographing The Ceremony

Purchase Now!
Gear & Apps

Peak Design Announces New ‘Small But Mighty’ 5L Everyday Sling Bag

By Justin Heyes on November 2nd 2017

Holding the title of “Kickstarter’s most funded bag ever,” Peak Design has been refining their offerings over the last several years. What was once a one-size-fits-all line, has evolved into an extensive collection consisting of an Everyday Messenger, Tote, Backpack, and Sling (10L) – with the latter three introduced in the latest Kickstarter. Peak Design recently announced its smallest offering yet, the Everyday Sling (5L).

[REWIND: Aiming For Lightroom Users, Luminar 2018 Brings New Features, User Interface, Now For Windows]

The diminutive size is deceiving at first, but a small essential full-frame kit, or medium-sized mirrorless kit is able to hold within its weatherproof exterior, with enough room for miscellaneous cables, a wallet, and tablets up to 11 inches.

Materials:

  • Exterior: 400D weatherproof nylon canvas with DWR impregnation and dual poly surface coating
  • Interior: herringbone stitched mixed polyester twill
  • Hardware: anodized aluminum and stainless steel
  • Strap: woven seatbelt-style nylon
  • Padding & Dividers: compression-molded EVA
  • Touchpoints: Hypalon (black bag) or leather (ash bag) zipper pulls

Like other bags in Peak Design’s Everyday series, the Sling (5L) offers a weatherproof nylon canvas shell, adjustable shoulder strap, and the much loved FlexFold dividers. The interior consists of two inner side pockets and four small pockets in the lid which can hold additional accessories like batteries and memory cards. The top compartment is easily opened even while wearing the bag, to quickly access your gear.

Peak Design told SLR Lounge there is enough space to hold a DJI Mavic or Spark drone and along with its controller and an iPad. As the smallest, lightest bag offered by Peak Design, the new Sling can be worn as a cross-body bag or a waist pouch. “The Sling’s convertible strap features a quick-adjuster that you can loosen when accessing gear and tighten when actively hiking or biking,” says Peak Design. The New Sling (5L) is available for pre-order at B&H for just shy of $100, here.

Tags:
Previous
Aiming For Lightroom Users, Luminar...
About

Justin Heyes wants to live in a world where we have near misses and absolute hits; great love and small disasters. Starting his career as a gaffer, he has done work for QVC and The Rachel Ray Show, but quickly fell in love with photography. When he’s not building arcade machines, you can find him at local flea markets or attending car shows.

Explore his photographic endeavors here.

Website: Justin Heyes
Instagram: @jheyesphoto

No Comments

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
S3 | Shooting Stories That Sell
For photographers, it is important to remember that a client’s experience should be at least as good as the images you are creating for them.

Related Articles

X-Rite Announces New i1Studio | All-in-one Device That Can Calibrate All of Your...
By Justin Heyes on November 1, 2017
Pentax Lens Roadmap | The Future of K-Mount Comes into Focus...Sort Of
By Wendell Weithers on November 1, 2017
Aiming For Lightroom Users, Luminar 2018 Brings New Features, User Interface, Now...
By Holly Roa on November 1, 2017

Connect with us!