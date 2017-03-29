Join The Panasonic GH5 Livestream Event At B&H Today | Learn About & Win A GH5

Last Chance to Preorder and SAVE $50 on Photographing the Couple Workshop

March 29th 2017 10:05 AM

It’s fair to say that the first really big piece of news and critical piece of tech to come this year was the Panasonic GH5. When they teased the world with what would be the follow-up to the GH4 in September, the world was all ears. Now that some initial field reviews and reports have been coming out, and the GH5 will be released soon, you can learn all about it with B&H’s Panasonic GH5 livestream today, that’s starting now (March 29th @ 1pm EDT), and watch it below!

[REWIND: ENTERING BEAST MODE | PANASONIC RELEASES THE LONG-AWAITED GH5]

The livestream event will be hosted by B&H and filmmakers Jacki Huntington, Griffin Hammond, David Flores, Lok Chueng, and Panasonic Lumix Luminary team member Sean Robinson.

The group will be discussing the camera in-depth, regarding its features and place in the market, and place in the photo/video world. The’ll also be fielding user-submitted questions, live. If you DO submit a question via Twitter and attach the hashtag #BHPhotolive you’ll be entered to win a GH5, so give it a go.

You can click here to find the page, and join in on a discussion about one of the most anticipated cameras in ages. And, if you fancy yourself a GH5, you can pre-order one here, and also take a look at the Panasonic Lumix GH5 Filmmaking Kit which includes

  • Extend Your 1-Year Warranty To 3-Years For Free valid until 03/31/17
  • $100 Gift Card to B&H
  • DMW-XLR1 XLR Microphone Adapter
  • DMW-BGGH5 Battery Grip
  • DMW-AC10 AC Adapter
  • DMW-DCC12 DC Coupler

Check it out here, and again, check out the live stream below:

