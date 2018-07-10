Outdoors Week | Peak Design Everyday Messenger Giveaway (A $220 Value!) – CLOSED!

Closed | Winner Announced!

This giveaway has officially ended. Congratulations to Eden V. of Braine-l’Alleud, Belgium for winning the Peak Design Everyday Messenger!

There’s only one way to go out on our first ever SLR Lounge Outdoors Week and that’s with another amazing giveaway! And with that, we’ve partnered with our friends at Peak Design to give away their coveted Everyday Messenger Bag!

The Giveaway Prize

The Peak Design Everyday Messenger bag is made for creatives, travelers, commuters and everyone in-between. Created with the help of renowned adventure traveler/photographer Trey Ratcliff, Peak Design has created this bag to adapt to your gear and most of all, your lifestyle. They’ve re-imagined nearly every aspect of the classic messenger to include:

MagLatch closure

Origami-inspired FlexFold dividers

Weatherproof expandable protective shell (400D nylon canvas)

Hyper-adjusting internally padded seatbelt strap

Dedicated Capture clip attachment points

Front access panel designed for lightning-fast photography, drone, and everyday gear access

The Everyday Messenger has also been given some amazing updates as of May 2018:

Luggage pass-through on the rear panel

Upgraded FlexFold dividers

More durable fabric on small internal pockets

Upgraded weatherproofing treatment to the exterior shell.

How to Enter

Peak Design Everyday Messenger Giveaway (A $220 Value!)



If you’re having trouble entering via the widget above, please visit this page to enter.