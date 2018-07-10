Outdoors Week | Peak Design Everyday Messenger Giveaway (A $220 Value!) – CLOSED!
Closed | Winner Announced!
This giveaway has officially ended. Congratulations to Eden V. of Braine-l’Alleud, Belgium for winning the Peak Design Everyday Messenger!
There’s only one way to go out on our first ever SLR Lounge Outdoors Week and that’s with another amazing giveaway! And with that, we’ve partnered with our friends at Peak Design to give away their coveted Everyday Messenger Bag!
The Giveaway Prize
The Peak Design Everyday Messenger bag is made for creatives, travelers, commuters and everyone in-between. Created with the help of renowned adventure traveler/photographer Trey Ratcliff, Peak Design has created this bag to adapt to your gear and most of all, your lifestyle. They’ve re-imagined nearly every aspect of the classic messenger to include:
- MagLatch closure
- Origami-inspired FlexFold dividers
- Weatherproof expandable protective shell (400D nylon canvas)
- Hyper-adjusting internally padded seatbelt strap
- Dedicated Capture clip attachment points
- Front access panel designed for lightning-fast photography, drone, and everyday gear access
The Everyday Messenger has also been given some amazing updates as of May 2018:
- Luggage pass-through on the rear panel
- Upgraded FlexFold dividers
- More durable fabric on small internal pockets
- Upgraded weatherproofing treatment to the exterior shell.
How to Enter
- There are 6 easy ways to enter, and if you do all 6, you can gain up to 18 individual entries to increase your chances of winning.
- This giveaway is open internationally. Winner will receive direct shipment once the giveaway has closed.
- One lucky winner will be randomly selected on July 13th, 2018.
