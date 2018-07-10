Photographing the Milky Way

Limited Time Launch Discount!
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
Inspiration

Outdoors Week | Peak Design Everyday Messenger Giveaway (A $220 Value!) – CLOSED!

By SLR Lounge Official on July 10th 2018

Closed | Winner Announced!

This giveaway has officially ended. Congratulations to Eden V. of Braine-l’Alleud, Belgium for winning the Peak Design Everyday Messenger!

There’s only one way to go out on our first ever SLR Lounge Outdoors Week and that’s with another amazing giveaway! And with that, we’ve partnered with our friends at Peak Design to give away their coveted Everyday Messenger Bag!

The Giveaway Prize

The Peak Design Everyday Messenger bag is made for creatives, travelers, commuters and everyone in-between. Created with the help of renowned adventure traveler/photographer Trey Ratcliff, Peak Design has created this bag to adapt to your gear and most of all, your lifestyle. They’ve re-imagined nearly every aspect of the classic messenger to include:

  • MagLatch closure
  • Origami-inspired FlexFold dividers
  • Weatherproof expandable protective shell (400D nylon canvas)
  • Hyper-adjusting internally padded seatbelt strap
  • Dedicated Capture clip attachment points
  • Front access panel designed for lightning-fast photography, drone, and everyday gear access

The Everyday Messenger has also been given some amazing updates as of May 2018:

  • Luggage pass-through on the rear panel
  • Upgraded FlexFold dividers
  • More durable fabric on small internal pockets
  • Upgraded weatherproofing treatment to the exterior shell.

How to Enter

Peak Design Everyday Messenger Giveaway (A $220 Value!)

 

If you’re having trouble entering via the widget above, please visit this page to enter.

  • There are 6 easy ways to enter, and if you do all 6, you can gain up to 18 individual entries to increase your chances of winning.
  • This giveaway is open internationally. Winner will receive direct shipment once the giveaway has closed.
  • One lucky winner will be randomly selected on July 13th, 2018.
Previous
Godox Announces New AD400Pro
Next
How To Shoot Editorial Photography...
About

Articles by SLR Lounge Official are created by multiple authors. They represent official announcements by SLR Lounge.

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Wedding Workshop Eight | Photographing The Reception
After polling nearly 200 wedding photographers, we found that most photographers view the reception as the most difficult part of the wedding day, particularly when it comes to lighting setups.

Related Articles

Through The Lens with Me, Alex Strohl | My Purpose, Gear, & How I Do What I do
By Alex Strohl on July 16, 2018
New Voigtlander NOKTON 50mm f/1.2 Aspherical VM lens
By Kishore Sawh on July 19, 2018
The Sony Story No One Tells, Not Even Sony | It's Not In Our Nature To Snuff Out...
By Kishore Sawh on July 18, 2018

Connect with us!

[i]
[i]