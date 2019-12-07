Welcome to the live series we’re doing every two weeks on Profoto’s Instagram called “Slice of Pye”. We’ll be covering a myriad of topics, discussing lighting principles, and showcasing a ton of Profoto gear in action over the course of the next year so please join us over on IG Live!

Tune in to our next episode: December 18th at 2 PM PST!

In this episode, we’ll show you just how powerful and versatile your on-camera flash can be. Watch the full episode below:

In case you missed our last episode, you can watch them all on the Profoto IGTV channel! Let's dive into learning some on-camera flash techniques.

Bouncing an on-camera speed light from the ceiling is often an eye-opening first departure from direct flash. Positioning a Reflector where you would want a key light and bouncing your camera flash on it is an easy way to get an OCF effect without actually having to take your flash off-camera, as one flash can become many with added reflectors bouncing light. Bouncing light is absolutely an important foundational skill for photographers. For this tutorial, we used one single Profoto A1x and Grid to demonstrate how to create a softbox with just your on-camera flash.

Most reflectors will have at least two options built-in, and those options are usually white and silver, or white and gold, or gold and silver. 5-in-1 reflectors are also very common, with an inner piece as a frame which is generally a semi-opaque scrim/diffusor and a reversible ‘jacket’ that zips over the frame that will have some variation of silver and white or black and gold depending on which way it’s turned. In the image above we used the silver side of a reflector to bounce light into Devin’s face using just one single on-camera flash and grid.

For more tutorials and lessons on the fundamentals of lighting, check out our Flash Photography Training System!