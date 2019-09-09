New Workshop! Lighting 3 | Advanced Off Camera Flash

Buy Now!
USB4 Announcement SLR Lounge Photography News

Official Announcement: USB4 Is Coming! 40Gbps, Power, and Display Support!

By Sean Lewis on September 9th 2019

The USB implementation Forum (USB-IF) made an incredible announcement earlier this week, revealing the long-awaited specifications for USB4! And from the looks of it, USB4 is set to become major competition to the likes of Thunderbolt 3 in almost every respect! This is huge news! We’re talking 40Gbps transfer rates, continued support for display protocols AND power delivery! It looks like the standard is being set, with single-cable computing coming out on top!

USB4 Announcement SLR Lounge

USB4 Is Almost Here!

With the USB4 tech specs upon us, we see right off the bat that it will use the same Type-C connection we all know and love, but it will offer double the speed of the current USB3. Based on Intel’s Thunderbolt protocol, USB4 will easily be able to handle up to 40Gpbs (that’s 5,000MB/s) bandwidth when using USB-C cables.

This is incredibly exciting because it means you’ll never again have to scratch your head wondering if that port on your PC is USB or Thunderbolt.

Now, USB4 hasn’t come to market… yet. But once it does—hopefully sometime around 2020—we’ll finally have one true, fast and reliable, universal connection to unite us all! And get this: USB4 will be backwards compatible with Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.2, and USB 2.0 so your older cables won’t be a problem. We’ll just have to deal with our older hard drive read and write speeds! I guess this means it’s time to upgrade to SSD everything.

USB4 Announcement SLR Lounge

All in all, USB4 promises to level the playing field. There’s always been a bit of confusion surrounding USB3.2 and USB Type-C connections. And the cost of Thunderbolt 3 has made it less attracted to users who don’t want to drop a lot of cash on newer computers. What USB4 brings to the table is affordable, fast and reliable single-cable computing in all its glory. And quite frankly, we can’t wait!

(Via Endgadget & PetaPixel)
Tags:
This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Previous Story
25 Photoshop TIPS AND TRICKS (must...
About

Sean fell into photography while teaching for a non-profit. What started as a minor task – documenting guest speakers and classroom activities – grew into a major obsession, and eventually led to a position shooting with Lin & Jirsa. Nowadays, at SLR Lounge, Sean’s work as a marketing associate merges his interest in the fields of photography and education.

RELATED ARTICLES

New Portable Zoom Lens Designed for 4k Broadcast Cameras Announced by Canon

Canon Officially Announces The EOS C500 Mark II Camera with 5.9K/60p Cinema...

Sony Announces the Xperia 5 Smartphone with Three Cameras and Eye-Autofocus

RELATED WORKSHOPS

SEE MORE WORKSHOPS

Complete Wedding Photography Training System

Complete Wedding Photography Training...

A-Z Guide to Wedding Photography

Complete Photography Business Training System

Complete Photography Business...

start and run the business of your dreams

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

access All of our workshops

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

FREE PRO TUTORIAL
Business Course Four | How To Book Photography Clients
One or more of these reasons might surprise you, but you'll likely agree that all are true. 

Connect with us!