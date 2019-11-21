We are beyond excited to finally announce that SLR Lounge workshop purchasers and Premium members can now stream courses on your personal mobile devices! As of November 2019, Kajabi, the site we use to host SLRLoungeworkshops.com, has created a mobile app that houses all of our photography courses, ready for you to stream!

This has been a highly requested feature from our community members and we’re so excited for more people to have easier access to our content. This announcement came at the perfect time for you to snag SLR Lounge Premium at its lowest price of the year – get $50 off for a limited time (from now until December 2nd as part of our Black Friday sale) and start streaming today!

How to Stream SLRLounge Workshops

Download the Kajabi mobile app for iOS or Android here. Log in to your slrloungeworkshops.com account. Stream any course in your Library of purchases!

Here are some perks of using the mobile app to stream our workshops:

It’s 100% free to download and use. No payment required, and no future payments required to “open up” different areas of the app. Plus, there are no ads!

Stream from the app vs. the website and cast to your Smart TVs!

The app saves lesson progress across all devices, so you can pick up where you left off without getting stuck or lost.

Reply instantly, engage with other people, ask questions, build relationships — all from the device you’re linked to most.

Join SLR Lounge Premium today and start streaming our library of over 30+ photography education courses!