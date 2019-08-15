New Workshop! Lighting 3 | Advanced Off Camera Flash

Buy Now!
Photography News

Nitecore Announces “World’s First” Smart Battery for Sony

By David J. Crewe on August 15th 2019

If you’re anything like me, you tend to prepare and then over prepare for your shoots. Meaning not just 1 spare battery, but likely 3-5, among many….many…other over packed additions. And that’s just for when i’m doing photos! When it comes to shooting video, especially on DSLR/Mirrorless cameras, lets face it, the batteries just don’t last nearly as long as we need them too.

This is why i’m excited to hear about this announcement from Nitecore regarding their new Smart Batteries for Sony Full Frame Mirrorless cameras including the a7 III, a7R III, and a9 systems.

Like most current “Smart” systems, the NFZ100 batteries will come with an accompanying App that’ll let you manage and monitor the batteries health, power levels, voltage, and a bunch of other real-time options and information. Including the ability to discharge up to 70% of the battery to help maximize it’s lifespan if it won’t be used for a long time.

Apparently you can also customize each battery you own with a 3 digit number to identify and ensure you can tell each one apart for the organizational obsessed like me and my label maker. An interesting, and perhaps frustration point for some, is you’ll have the ability to update the firmware for the batteries through the mobile app (available on android and iOS).

Firmware for a battery, weird right? But it makes sense if you really think about it since the cameras and systems will be updated over time so the batteries will have to change with them. Additionally the app and batteries include over-charge, over-discharge, and overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection and more!

Nitecore NFZ100 Technical Details

  • Voltage: 7.2V
  • Capacity: 2,280mAh
  • Energy: 16.4Wh
  • Compatible models: α7 III, α7R III, α9 (ILCE-9)
  • Type: Rechargeable Li-ion battery
  • Weight: 82.5g (2.91oz)
  • Dimensions: 52 x 38.7 x 22.5mm (2.05 x 1.52 x 0.89in)

Currently the batteries don’t seem to be available for purchasing as there’s no pricing information available from our usual sources like Adorama or B&H, but we’ve reached out to Nitecore for more details as well as requesting units to do a full review! In the meantime, for full details you can download and read the NFZ100 manual here, or wait patiently like us to hear more about this exciting product!

*via Nitecore & DPReview
Tags:
This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Previous Story
GoPro Hero 8 and Max Details Leaked
About

David J. Crewe is a full-time commercial photographer and Senior Editor with SLR Lounge. Based out of both Southern California & Las Vegas, Nevada.

View his work and blog: DavidJCrewe.com

Follow his Instagram: @DavidJCrewe

RELATED ARTICLES

Street Photographer Slammed for Taking Photos on the… Street

Leica Brings Higher Image Quality to the SL System with the APO-Summicron-SL...

Engineer Creates Visualization to Help Avoid Crowds at US National Parks

RELATED WORKSHOPS

SEE MORE WORKSHOPS

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

access All of our workshops

Complete Wedding Photography Training System

Complete Wedding Photography Training...

A-Z Guide to Wedding Photography

Complete Photography Business Training System

Complete Photography Business...

start and run the business of your dreams

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

FREE PRO TUTORIAL
Business Course Four | How To Book Photography Clients
One or more of these reasons might surprise you, but you'll likely agree that all are true. 

Connect with us!