This morning, Nikon officially released a new update for the Nikon Z6 and Z7 Full Frame camera series firmware. The 2.10 “C” update is set to improve on its Eye AF focused 2.01 update that came out a few months ago. There’s a lot of fixes and updates so i’ll just get to the list of them below. If you haven’t updated the firmware in your Nikon Z6 or Z7, here’s the list of updates and changes from each version for your information;

Changes from 2.01 to 2.10 Firmware

Added supported for optical VR with NIKKOR Z DX 16–50mm f/3.5–6.3 VR and NIKKOR Z DX 50–250mm f/4.5–6.3 VR Z-mount lenses. Note that attaching these lenses disables the Mechanical shutter option for Custom Setting d5 ( Shutter type ) in Group d ( Shooting/display ) of the CUSTOM SETTING MENU , leaving a choice of Auto and Electronic front-curtain shutter options only.

option for Custom Setting d5 ( ) in Group d ( ) of the , leaving a choice of and options only. ISO sensitivity can now be adjusted using the lens control ring, and ISO sensitivity has been added to the options available for Custom Setting f2 ( Custom control assignment ) > Lens control ring in Group f ( Controls ) of the CUSTOM SETTING MENU .

can now be adjusted using the lens control ring, and has been added to the options available for Custom Setting f2 ( ) > in Group f ( ) of the . As of November 14, 2019, the aperture display in the lens info panel for NIKKOR Z 24–70mm f/2.8 S and NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lenses shows both the current aperture and adjacent aperture values in modes A and M.

When On was selected for Auto ISO sensitivity control and an option that does not include “slow sync” was selected for Flash mode , shutter speed was formerly restricted to values between those chosen for Custom Settings e1 ( Flash sync speed ) and e2 ( Flash shutter speed ), but this has now been changed to match the behavior of digital SLR cameras, with the result that the minimum shutter speed now corresponds to the value selected for Auto ISO sensitivity control > Minimum shutter speed .

was selected for and an option that does not include “slow sync” was selected for , shutter speed was formerly restricted to values between those chosen for Custom Settings e1 ( ) and e2 ( ), but this has now been changed to match the behavior of digital SLR cameras, with the result that the minimum shutter speed now corresponds to the value selected for > . Fixed an issue that in extremely rare cases resulted in the camera failing to correctly record movies with 1920×1080; 120p selected for Frame size/frame rate .

selected for . Fixed an issue that occasionally resulted in “noise” in the form of white lines at the bottom of the display when the electronic viewfinder was on.

Fixed an issue that in rare cases resulted in “noise” in the form of fine horizontal lines appearing throughout the frame in movies and the live view display.

Fixed errors in the UTC time zones for the following three cities in the Time zone and date > Time zone display in the SETUP MENU : Caracas: was -4:30, is now -4:00 Casablanca: was 00:00, is now +1:00 Ankara: was +2:00, is now +3:00

> display in the : Fixed an issue that resulted in an incorrect date of creation being displayed in the Windows 10 “properties” dialogs for movies and time-lapse movies created with the camera, as well as copies created with camera movie editing controls.

Download links:

Nikon Z6 Firmware Version 2.10

Nikon Z7 Firmware Version 2.10

I’ve not been able to update the firmware on my Z6 yet as I had already left my home before I got the notice of this update, so i’ll be doing it this evening once I get home. Until then, i’d love to hear from you if and when you update yours. Did you notice anything different? Improvements? New Bugs/Issues? Let us know in the comments below if you’ve noticed anything and we’ll be sure to report any findings or praise to the right channels!