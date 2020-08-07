Just recently, the entry-level Full-Frame mirrorless Z5 system was announced by Nikon. It’s a 24MP system with 5-axis image stabilization and a hybrid autofocus system that has both human and animal eye detection. It can capture 4K/40p Video (at a 1.7x crop), is weather sealed, has a 3.6M-dot viewfinder and 3.2″ tilting touchscreen display, and most importantly, it’s got dual SD card slots that can support UHS-II Speeds!

While this camera shares the same form factor of its Z6 and Z7 “big brothers,” it has a few noticeable differences. For instance, on the Z5, there is no top information display. Instead, you’ll find a mode dial, and as mentioned above, instead of the single XQD Slot, you’ll find the dual SD card slots. While the SD cards don’t offer the same performance as an XQD, the peace of mind in having that 2nd card for backup is more than a fair trade-off.

All in all, it’s a very exciting looking camera! Nikon also announced some new optics, though, which are probably going to be a little less exciting to some photographers: the Nikkor 24-50mm f/4.6.3, (a $400 kit lens to go with the Z5) and two mirrorless teleconverters, a TC-1.4x ($546.95) and TC-2x ($596.95). All of which we’ll be getting to test out quite soon, but until then we’ve gathered a collection of reviews and detail videos from some of our friends and trusted resources for photography news around the web.

Nikon Z5 Introduction Video

Nikon Z5 Technical Specs:

SENSOR: 24-megapixel (full-frame) CMOS sensor, Expeed 6 CPU

LENS MOUNT: Nikon Z (mirrorless)

VIDEO RESOLUTION: 4K/30p, 1080p/60p

VIDEO FEATURES: ~1.7x crop in 4K

ISO: 100-51,200, (expanded: ISO 50-102,400)

AUTOFOCUS: 273-point hybrid AF

STABILIZATION: Yes, sensor-based, up to 5EV

SHOOTING SPEED: 4.5 FPS, mechanical & electronic shutter

SHUTTER SPEEDS: 30 sec to 1/8000 sec

VIEWFINDER: 3.7M-dot EVF, 100% coverage, 0.8x magnification

LCD: 3.2-inch, 1.1M-dot articulated LCD (fully articulated, sort of)

CONNECTIVITY: 3.5mm headphone & microphone, micro-HDMI, USB-C (3.2, PD power)

WIRELESS: Bluetooth, Wifi (802.11ac, dual-band), remote control via smartphone

STORAGE: Dual SD memory cards (both high-speed UHS-2)

BATTERY: EN-EL15c, 470 shots (also, direct USB power)

BODY CONSTRUCTION: Magnesium alloy & polycarbonate, full weather sealing

SIZE: 5.28 x 3.98 x 2.76 in (134 x 101 x 70 mm)

WEIGHT: 1.5 lb (675 g)

ACCESSORIES: Battery grip: Nikon MB-N10

PRICE – $1,396.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Nikon Z5 Product Images

Nikon Z5 Mirrorless Camera Reviews

We’ve put in our request to get hands-on with this camera system so we’ll be completing our review soon. Until then, here are some of our favorites from around the web from other respected sources:

Nikon Z5 First Look with Seth Miranda

Nikon Z5 First Look with B&H

Nikon Z5 Hands-On Review with The Camera Store TV

Official Nikon Z5 Preview with Jared Polin

Nikon Z5 – Better than a Sony A7 III, Canon RP or Z6? By Tony & Chelsea Northrup

Nikon Z5 & 24-50mm First Look with Sample Images from Ricci Talks

Nikon Z5 Thoughts – Theoria Apophasis

Cheapest Nikon Full Frame Z5 First Look with Lok Cheung

Nikon Z5 – The Best Camera for Wedding Photography by Taylor Jackson

Nikon Z5 Vs Nikon Z6 Camera Comparison by Technical Artist

Nikon Z5 Video Test / Video Review by Camera Test

Conclusion

It is definitely exciting to see Nikon doing what they do best- making affordable cameras, with as many professional specs and overall quality as possible. Every few years, Nikon does something that makes photographers do a double-take: “they made THIS camera, and it only costs THAT much?”

The Z5 sounds like it will be an incredible camera, without much compromise. The dual card slots make it usable for professional applications; when paired with one or two of the amazing Nikkor primes in their complete sub-$1K f/1.8 lineup, any aspiring portrait photographer could have a truly solid, reliable system that works hard and lasts for many years. Just a couple years ago, this was the territory of full-frame cameras that cost over $2,000!

We’re excited to get our hands on this camera an perform a thorough review. If it’s anything like the Nikon Z6, (and maybe with the next generation of Nikon’s mirrorless autofocus technology, with a year or two of firmware improvements ahead of it) …then it’ll be a huge hit! Until we do get hands-on, be sure to let us know any questions you have in the comments below so we can be sure to cover them once we do our full review.

Check Pricing & Availability of the Nikon Z5 Mirrorless Camera Here;

Adorama | B&H | Amazon