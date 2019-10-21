Great news for Nikon mirrorless shooters out there! Nikon Rumors has reported that as of the 18th of October, the Nikon Z 24mm f/1.8 S Lens has finally started to ship! This incredibly sharp lens has been in “pre-order” status for the last 2 months, but it appears the first units are starting to make their way to consumers hands as of this weekend.

Coming in at the price of $996.95, the 24mm f/1.8 for the Z series is being boasted as one of the sharpest “wide angle” lenses available for nikon, and early reviews seem to be supporting this!

Key Features

In-Camera Image Stabilization – 5 Axis

AF Motor Noise – Virtually Eliminated

Aperture Blades – 9

Aspherical Lens Elements – 4

Multi-Focus System – YES

Custom Control Ring – YES

Minimized Focus Breathing – YES

Aperture Range – f/1.8 to f/16

Being a Nikon guy and landscape shooter, this is exciting news for me! I can’t wait to get hands on with this lens and to test it out for a VERY long overdue camping adventure. For more information, be sure to check out Nikon’s official website. Until then, have you ordered this lens? Have you tested it out already? What would you use it for if you had it? Let us know if so and what you think in the comments below!

