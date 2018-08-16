The Complete Wedding Training System is Finally Here!

Get Started Here
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
News & Insight

Nikon Teases A New NOCT Light-Gulping Lens Might Be Coming

By Kishore Sawh on August 16th 2018

It would only make sense that Nikon would trade on its legacy in their step into mirrorless because at this juncture in time it would appear to be what they can actually trade on. A hundred years is a helluva foundation and it would be remiss to forget that it was built not just on camera bodies, but on lenses. Nikon has produced lenses in legendary numbers and some of actual legend, such as the 58mm f1.2 NOCT, a lens they seem to suggest they will revisit in their newest teaser video.

It is, in fact, the first lens you see in the video, and leaks and rumors have been spreading for months that another NOCT was in the pipeline. While this is unverifiable at this time and the company has made no direct mention of it in their recent press releases, it wouldn’t seem to be so far-fetched. Especially given the fact that nearly everyone is in agreement that the new mount is big enough to allow for a class of light-gulping lenses that have heretofore been difficult for Nikon to make. A new NOCT would certainly be a statement piece, even if it would likely come with a price tag equal to its weight in gold.

Nikon has been criticized for eons about their small mount and the limitations inherent to it, but this mount looks big – possibly medium format (cropped) big. It would come as no surprise if Nikon decided to go with a mount that was large enough to take the (Sony) sensor used in cameras like the Hasselblad X1D, Fujifilm GFX, and others, as well as full frame. That would be forward thinking on Nikon’s part and open the doors to the 100MP variant of that sensor, allowing them to compete in two areas they haven’t been able to, and with the casting of one stone.

As a new system it would be logical to assume Nikon won’t be coming out the gates with a stable of lenses, and thus adapting older SLR lenses is going to be a focus, but what do we really want to see here in terms of native lenses and adapted lens performance? What will we accept?

[RELATED: What To Consider & Remember For The New Nikon Mirrorless | Features, QC, Competition, & Market Position]

Tags:
Previous
New DaVinci Resolve 15 Has Over 300...
About

Kishore is, among other things, the Editor-In-Chief at SLR Lounge. A photographer and writer based in Miami, he can often be found at dog parks, and airports in London and Toronto. He is also a tremendous fan of flossing and the happiest guy around when the company’s good.

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Wedding Workshop Eight | Photographing The Reception
After polling nearly 200 wedding photographers, we found that most photographers view the reception as the most difficult part of the wedding day, particularly when it comes to lighting setups.

Related Articles

New DaVinci Resolve 15 Has Over 300 Improvements & Fusion Included | Now an...
By Justin Heyes on August 16, 2018
Fujifilm XF 35mm F2 R WR Review | The Magic Bullet of Fujifilm's X-Series?
By Anthony Thurston on August 15, 2018
Sony Has Quietly Gone To The Mattresses | Sony's #1 Stats & What To Consider
By Kishore Sawh on August 15, 2018

Connect with us!