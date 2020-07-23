There’s some good news today for the Nikon Z6, Z7, and Z50 shooters out there, (especially if you have the FTZ adapter), with the release of some new firmware updates.

The freshly released updates add Animal Detection in the Z50 2.00 Firmware, support for the recently announced Z mount teleconverters, (the TC-1.4x/TC-2.0x), for all three cameras, updated F Mount lens support for the FTZ adapter, and a ton of additional enhancements, fixes, and improvements. Check out all the details below for each system and be sure to let us know about your experience with the updated firmware and your systems in the comments at the bottom.

The upgrades from “C” Firmware Version 1.11 to 2.00 for the Nikon Z50

With the addition of an Animal detection on option to Custom Setting a2 ( Auto-area AF face/eye detection ), face/eye-detection AF is now available with dogs and cats; when this option is enabled, the camera will now detect the eyes and faces of dogs and cats (in movie mode, only faces are detected). Animal detection on is selected automatically when the mode dial is in the SCN (scene mode) position with Pet portrait selected.

Added support for Nikon Z mount TC-1.4x/TC-2.0x teleconverters.

Added support for F mount lens firmware updates. F mount lens firmware updates are supported from FTZ mount adapter firmware version 1.10.

Changed some of the f/-number values displayed when exposure is adjusted in steps of 1/3 EV (f/1.2 is now displayed as f/1.3). As of July 21, 2020, this applies to NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lenses.

The bracketing increment is now properly applied to photos taken with exposure locked during AE bracketing in Continuous H (extended) release mode.

Release-priority is now enabled if AF-S Single AF is selected for Focus mode when AF-ON is assigned to the AE-L/AF-L button.

The following improvements have been made to subject tracking: Users can now switch between the auto-area AF and target selection displays using a custom control such as the Fn1 button. The behavior of subject tracking when AF-C is selected during still photography now more closely resembles that for 3D-tracking on digital SLR cameras.

The conditions for displaying the prompt suggesting the use of the flash have been reviewed and the prompt is now displayed under more appropriate conditions.

Fixed the following issues: The crop selected for “tall” (portrait-orientation) pictures using PictBridge would not be accurately reflected in the printed image. In rare circumstances, autofocus would not engage if a NIKKOR Z DX 16–50mm f/3.5–6.3 VR lens was extended at the same time the camera was turned on.



To download the Nikon Z50 Firmware, click here!

The upgrades from “C” Firmware Version 3.00 to 3.10 for the Nikon Z7

Added support for Nikon Z mount TC-1.4x/TC-2.0x teleconverters.

Added support for F mount lens firmware updates. F mount lens firmware updates are supported from FTZ mount adapter firmware version 1.10.

Changed some of the f/-number values displayed when exposure is adjusted in steps of 1/3 EV (f/1.2 is now displayed as f/1.3). As of July 21, 2020, this applies to NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lenses.

The bracketing increment is now properly applied to photos taken with exposure locked during AE bracketing in Continuous H (extended) release mode.

When an external recorder compliant with Atomos Open protocol is connected, movie recording can now be started and stopped using camera controls if all the following conditions are met: The camera is in movie mode and the recorder is connected via HDMI. A memory card is inserted. The following are selected for HDMI > Advanced in the SETUP MENU : ▹ External recording control > On ▹ Output data depth > 10 bit ▹ N-log setting > Off 3840×2160; 30p/25p/24p is selected for Frame size/frame rate in the MOVIE SHOOTING MENU .

Fixed the following issues: The camera monitor would exhibit a green cast when the camera was connected to an external display via HDMI if: ▹ Adobe RGB was selected for Color space in the PHOTO SHOOTING MENU , ▹ Shutter-release button > Record movies was selected for Custom Setting g2 ( Custom control assignment ) in Group “g” ( Movie ) of the CUSTOM SETTING MENU , ▹ 10 bit was selected for HDMI > Advanced > Output data depth in the SETUP MENU , ▹ On (cannot record to card) was selected for HDMI > Advanced > N-Log setting in the SETUP MENU , ▹ On was selected for HDMI > Advanced > View assist in the SETUP MENU , and ▹ movie mode was selected with the photo/movie selector. The crop selected for “tall” (portrait-orientation) pictures using PictBridge would not be accurately reflected in the printed image. In rare circumstances, autofocus would not engage if a NIKKOR Z DX 16–50mm f/3.5–6.3 VR lens was extended at the same time the camera was turned on



To download the Nikon Z7 Firmware, click here!

The upgrades from “C” Firmware Version 3.00 to 3.10 for the Nikon Z6

Added support for Nikon Z mount TC-1.4x/TC-2.0x teleconverters.

Added support for F mount lens firmware updates. F mount lens firmware updates are supported from FTZ mount adapter firmware version 1.10.

Changed some of the f/-number values displayed when exposure is adjusted in steps of 1/3 EV (f/1.2 is now displayed as f/1.3). As of July 21, 2020, this applies to NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lenses.

The bracketing increment is now properly applied to photos taken with exposure locked during AE bracketing in Continuous H (extended) release mode.

When an external recorder compliant with Atomos Open protocol is connected, movie recording can now be started and stopped using camera controls if all the following conditions are met: The camera is in movie mode and the recorder is connected via HDMI. A memory card is inserted. The following are selected for HDMI > Advanced in the SETUP MENU : ▹ External recording control > On ▹ Output data depth > 10 bit ▹ N-log setting > Off 3840×2160; 30p/25p/24p is selected for Frame size/frame rate in the MOVIE SHOOTING MENU .

Fixed the following issues: The camera monitor would exhibit a green cast when the camera was connected to an external display via HDMI if: ▹ Adobe RGB was selected for Color space in the PHOTO SHOOTING MENU , ▹ Shutter-release button > Record movies was selected for Custom Setting g2 ( Custom control assignment ) in Group “g” ( Movie ) of the CUSTOM SETTING MENU , ▹ 10 bit was selected for HDMI > Advanced > Output data depth in the SETUP MENU , ▹ On (cannot record to card) was selected for HDMI > Advanced > N-Log setting in the SETUP MENU , ▹ On was selected for HDMI > Advanced > View assist in the SETUP MENU , and ▹ movie mode was selected with the photo/movie selector. The crop selected for “tall” (portrait-orientation) pictures using PictBridge would not be accurately reflected in the printed image. In rare circumstances, autofocus would not engage if a NIKKOR Z DX 16–50mm f/3.5–6.3 VR lens was extended at the same time the camera was turned on.



To download the Nikon Z6 Firmware, click here!

The upgrade for the FTZ Mount Adaptor Firmware (Firmware Version 1.00 to 1.10),

Adds support for F mount lens firmware updates. However, Nikon recommends reading the following before downloading:

Important

Any camera and mount adapter firmware updates must be performed before the firmware for F mount lenses can be updated. Before updating the firmware for F mount lenses:

Check the camera firmware and update to the latest version if the “C” firmware version is earlier than 3.10 (Z 7 or Z 6) or 2.00 (Z 50). Remove the FTZ mount adapter before updating the camera firmware. Check the mount adapter firmware and update to the latest version if the mount adapter (MA) firmware version is earlier than 1.10. Remove F mount lenses before updating the mount adapter firmware

To download the Nikon FTZ Firmware, click here!

