Nikon is now making it easier than ever to discover the benefits and incredible image quality of the full-frame Z mount through the Z 5 Test Drive rental program. The program offers individuals the unique opportunity to take the Z 5 for a ride and experience the advantages of upgrading to a compact full-frame mirrorless camera that complements their on-the-go and creative lifestyles. Whether you are a DSLR user looking to upgrade to a smaller, lighter camera system or a smartphone user seeking high-quality results, now is the chance to begin your full-frame journey and try the Z 5 before you buy it.

In addition to its stellar image quality, Nikon is confident users will appreciate all that the Z 5 offers, including excellent low-light performance, superb 4K UHD video, fast autofocus, powerful performance, and a portable design that’s ready to go anywhere.

[Related Reading: Nikon Z5 Review | The Best Value Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera]

The Nikon Z 5 Test Drive program is available at approximately 140 retail locations nationwide. Through the program, customers can rent a Nikon Z 5 and NIKKOR Z 24-50mm lens kit from a participating retailer for $49.95* for one week. This program offers a user-friendly way to explore the creative possibilities of the Z 5, and if the camera is the right fit, the rental fee can be applied to the purchase of the camera. Additional information, including a list of participating authorized retailers, can be found at: https://www.nikonusa.com/ztestdrive.

This limited-time offer provides the chance to discover the legendary reliability and handling of Nikon full-frame cameras, as well as the image quality and renowned color science that can help bring your photos and videos to the next level. When paired with powerful NIKKOR Z lenses, including the ultra-compact NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3, or more than 360 F-mount NIKKOR lenses with the Mount Adapter FTZ, users can create with stunning clarity and sharpness in every shot.

The Nikon Z 5:

The new Nikon Z 5 includes sophisticated features inherited from the award-winning Z 7 and Z 6, as well as benefits afforded by Nikon’s Z mount at an unprecedented value. For those new to mirrorless, or creators looking to push the limits of their craft with the power of full-frame, the compact Z 5 will exceed expectations. With an incredibly robust feature set, including a 24.3-megapixel full-frame sensor, dual memory card slots, in-camera vibration reduction (VR) image stabilization, 4K UHD video and the perfect balance of seamless automation and full manual controls, creators can effortlessly capture and share their artistic passions, travel adventures and so much more.

The Z 5 offers simple operation, yet the most sophisticated features. The high-performance AF system easily locks onto and tracks subjects throughout the frame, while offering Eye-Detection AF for humans, cats, and dogs. When paired with the new compact NIKKOR Z 24-50mm lens, the Z 5 is the ideal companion to document everything from street-side portraits to epic landscapes.

For more information on the latest Nikon products, including the full Nikon Z series lineup and the Nikon Z 5, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

Check Pricing & Availability of the Nikon Z5 Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon