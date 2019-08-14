Nikon Just Announced The Release Of A New Waterproof COOLPIX W150 Camera

Today, Nikon Inc. announced the U.S. retail availability of the COOLPIX W150, the latest rugged yet family-friendly compact digital camera. Thanks to being both waterproof and shockproof, the COOLPIX W150 allows users to easily capture and share unforgettable moments on every adventure, vacation or get-together. The W150 boasts an extremely easy-to-use design, sharp image quality and variety of unique scene modes, making it a great travel camera for the whole family.

Highlights of the Nikon COOLPIX W150:

Great travel camera due to its compact build, simple menu system, and weatherproof design

Features a 13.2-megapixel image sensor and 3x optical zoom

Waterproof up to 10m (33 feet), shockproof from 1.8m (6 feet) and freezeproof up to -10°C (14°F)

Boasts Full HD video recording with stereo sound

Equipped with Target Finding autofocus, which allows for easy detection and focus on the primary subject

Includes a variety of scene modes and editing functions, allowing users to explore their creativity

Works with the Nikon SnapBridge app to wirelessly upload photos to a smartphone

The COOLPIX W150 will be available in white around September 2019 for a suggested retail price of $169.95

With a 13.2-megapixel image sensor, 3x optical zoom and full HD video recording, the COOLPIX W150 offers the flexibility to easily capture both stunning still images and Full HD videos, wherever life takes a person. Even those who have never used a camera will immediately be comfortable snapping shots due to the simple menu system, 2.7-inch 230-k dot LCD screen and Target Finding autofocus, which allows for easy detection and focus on the primary subject.

Built to capture memories, the COOLPIX W150 is waterproof up to 10m (33 feet), shockproof from 1.8m (6 feet) and freezeproof up to -10°C (14°F). Additionally, the COOLPIX W150 is equipped with a variety of scene modes and editing functions, allowing users to explore their creativity and create fantastic photos, even underwater. Users can also seamlessly upload to their phone wirelessly for sharing, all with the Nikon SnapBridge app.

Price and Availability

The COOLPIX W150 in white will be available in the U.S. in early September 2019 at a suggested retail price (SRP)* of $169.95. For more information on the latest Nikon products, including the new COOLPIX W150, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

Pre-Orders & Additional Details Are Available Here;

Adorama | B&H | Nikon

Personally, i’m kind excited to see and test this guy out. I’ve been wanting a small and decent camera for random adventures, specifically waterproof and underwater capable. I’ve never really used a waterproof camera outside of a GoPro before, so something like this seems pretty fun and a little more familiar to me. What do you think? Have you used any of Nikon’s Coolpix cameras before? What about Point & Shoot waterproof rigs? Let us know in the comments below.