Today, Nikon Inc. announced the retail availability of the new Nikon D6 DSLR, which was unveiled in February of this year. The D6 is reportedly shipping now to NPS members, and will be available for general retail in the U.S. starting on Thursday, May 21 for the suggested retail price (SRP) of $6,499.95 for the body-only configuration.

The Nikon D6 includes the brand’s most powerful AF to date, featuring a high-density system with 105 selectable cross-type AF points as well as helpful upgrades to enhance photographers’ workflow and expedite file transfer capabilities. The D6 also offers users both versatility and reliability as well as unrivaled low-light capability, 4K UHD multimedia capabilities and a mechanical shutter frame rate to help capture 14 frames-per-second (fps).

Featuring our most powerful autofocus system to date, the full-frame flagship D6 comes equipped with an all-new high density, all cross-type and fully selectable AF sensor and Nikon’s latest image processing engine. At 14fps, this fast action camera is the new choice for the toughest of assignments.

Whether on an assignment or in the studio, Nikon’s flagship D6 DSLR always delivers. The D6 incorporates Nikon’s most powerful AF to date, featuring a high-density system with 105 selectable cross-type AF points to help capture pivotal moments again and again, even in the most challenging conditions and environments. Since every second counts, the uncompromising D6 incorporates important upgrades to enhance photographers’ workflow and accelerate file transfer capabilities, offering time-saving and customizable options during and after capture. Additionally, the D6 offers robust reliability, unrivaled low-light capability, amazing versatility, 4K UHD multimedia capabilities, and a mechanical shutter frame rate that can capture at a blazing fast 14 frames-per-second (fps).

Technical Specifications for the Nikon D6 DSLR

Lens Mount Nikon F

Camera Format Full-Frame (1x Crop Factor)

Pixels Actual: 21.33 Megapixel

Effective: 20.8 Megapixel

Maximum Resolution 5568 x 3712

Aspect Ratio 1:1, 3:2, 4:5, 16:9

Sensor Type CMOS

Sensor Size 35.9 x 23.9 mm

Image File Format JPEG, Raw

Bit Depth 14-Bit

ISO Sensitivity Auto, 100 to 102400 (Extended: 50 to 3280000)

Shutter Speed Electronic Front Curtain Shutter 1/8000 to 900 Seconds

Exposure Compensation -5 to +5 EV (1/3, 1/2, 1 EV Steps)

Metering Range -3 to 20 EV

Continuous Shooting Mechanical Shutter Up to 14 fps at 20.8 MP for up to 200 Frames (JPEG) Electronic Shutter Up to 10.5 fps at 20.8 MP Up to 60 fps at 2 MP Up to 30 fps at 8 MP

Recording Modes MOV/H.264 UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p HD (1280 x 720) at 50p/59.94p

External Recording Modes UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) Full HD (1920 x 1080) HD (1280 x 720)

Recording Limit Up to 105 Minutes

Autofocus Points Phase Detection: 105 (105 Cross-Type)

Autofocus Sensitivity -4.5 to +20 EV

Viewfinder Type Optical (Pentaprism)

Monitor Size 3.2″

Monitor Resolution 2,359,000 Dot

Monitor Type Fixed Touchscreen LCD

Memory Card Slot Dual Slot: CFexpress Type B / XQD

Connectivity USB Type-C (USB 3.1), HDMI C (Mini), 3.5mm Headphone, 3.5mm Microphone, Nikon 10-Pin, RJ45

Wireless Wi-Fi Bluetooth Wi-Fi (via Adapter)

GPS Yes

Battery 1 x EN-EL18c Rechargeable Lithium-Ion, 10.8 VDC, 2500 mAh (Approx. 3580 Shots)

Dimensions (W x H x D) 6.3 x 6.42 x 3.62″ / 160 x 163 x 92 mm

Weight 2.79 lb / 1270 g (Body Only)

For more information about the Nikon D6 as well as Nikon’s full line of imaging products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

Sample Images From the Nikon D6

Final Thoughts & Opinions (Armchair Review)

2020 is definitely shaping up to be a difficult year for everybody, individuals and product manufacturers alike. Both Nikon and Canon released their new sports flagship cameras, likely in the expectation that they will be highly showcased at the 2020 Summer Olympics, have all had to put those plans on hold as the Olympics, like every other major sporting event, have been postponed an entire year.

Indeed, major international sporting events are what cameras like the Nikon D5 and now the Nikon D6 are made for. As Pye mentioned in his just-published review of the Canon 1DX III, these aren’t exactly the right cameras for the casual everyday hobbyist, and even full-time wedding photographers have other options that might suit them well enough. So, at nearly $6,500, is there really a huge rush to get the D6 to market?

Hopefully, we’ll see some beautiful wildlife photography from the D6 in the near future, at least, as people begin to get outside and take pictures again, “from a distance”. The D6, especially combined with the new 120-300mm f/2.8 VR, is sure to be a truly impressive camera that proves one thing: Flagship DSLRs, with their optical viewfinders and full-featured live view functionality, aren’t going anywhere, especially at this highest price point. We may not see a D6s or a D7 for many years, but that’s the whole point- we won’t need one, the D5 was already a legendary sports camera, the D6 improves on that, and, well, $6.5K is a lot of money.

While we’ll hopefully get a chance to review the D6 soon, here’s to hoping that Nikon is also working on a “mirrorless D6”! Such a camera would give Nikon one of the most well-rounded, highest-performing systems on the market.

