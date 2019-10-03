This week the price of the Nikon D5 was slashed by an impressive $1,000 (Body only) for a current price of $5,496.95. It’s safe to say that even with all the changes in gear and focus on mirrorless lately, this camera is still a very significant workhorse. We’ve reviewed the D5 in the past have a lot of praise for the system, but when we see a price drop like this it’s usually a sign that the “next gen” is around the corner. We’ll keep you posted with what we find out, but in the meantime, if you’re in the market for a new professional workhorse at a very nice chunk of savings, be sure to check out this deal!

Technical Specs for the Nikon D5

Lens Mount Nikon F

Camera Format Full-Frame (1x Crop Factor)

Pixels Actual: 21.33 Megapixel

Effective: 20.8 Megapixel

Maximum Resolution 5568 x 3712

Aspect Ratio 3:2, 4:5

Sensor Type CMOS

Bit Depth 14-Bit

ISO Sensitivity Auto, 100 to 102400 (Extended: 50 to 3280000)

Shutter Speed Electronic Front Curtain Shutter 1/8000 to 30 Seconds

Exposure Compensation -5 to +5 EV (1/3, 1/2, 1 EV Steps)

Metering Range -4 to 20 EV

Continuous Shooting Up to 12 fps at 20.8 MP for up to 200 Exposures (Raw)

Interval Recording Yes

Self-Timer 2/5/10/20-Second Delay

Recording Modes MOV/H.264 UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p HD (1280 x 720) at 50p/59.94p External Recording Modes UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) Full HD (1920 x 1080) HD (1280 x 720) Video Encoding NTSC

ISO Sensitivity Auto/Manual: 100 to 102400 (Extended: 3280000)

Audio Recording Built-In Microphone (Stereo)

Autofocus Points Phase Detection: 153 (99 Cross-Type)

Autofocus Sensitivity -4 to +20 EV

Monitor Size 3.2″

Monitor Resolution 2,359,000 Dot

Monitor Type Fixed Touchscreen LCD

Maximum Sync Speed 1/250 Second

Flash Compensation -3 to +1 EV (1/3, 1/2, 1 EV Steps)

Memory Card Slot Dual Slot: XQD

