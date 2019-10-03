This week the price of the Nikon D5 was slashed by an impressive $1,000 (Body only) for a current price of $5,496.95.  It’s safe to say that even with all the changes in gear and focus on mirrorless lately, this camera is still a very significant workhorse. We’ve reviewed the D5 in the past have a lot of praise for the system, but when we see a price drop like this it’s usually a sign that the “next gen” is around the corner. We’ll keep you posted with what we find out, but in the meantime, if you’re in the market for a new professional workhorse at a very nice chunk of savings, be sure to check out this deal!

Technical Specs for the Nikon D5

  • Lens Mount Nikon F
  • Camera Format Full-Frame (1x Crop Factor)
  • Pixels Actual: 21.33 Megapixel
  • Effective: 20.8 Megapixel
  • Maximum Resolution 5568 x 3712
  • Aspect Ratio 3:2, 4:5
  • Sensor Type CMOS
  • Bit Depth 14-Bit
  • ISO Sensitivity Auto, 100 to 102400 (Extended: 50 to 3280000)
  • Shutter Speed Electronic Front Curtain Shutter
    • 1/8000 to 30 Seconds
  • Exposure Compensation -5 to +5 EV (1/3, 1/2, 1 EV Steps)
  • Metering Range -4 to 20 EV
  • Continuous Shooting Up to 12 fps at 20.8 MP for up to 200 Exposures (Raw)
  • Interval Recording Yes
  • Self-Timer 2/5/10/20-Second Delay
  • Recording Modes MOV/H.264
    • UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p
    • Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p
    • HD (1280 x 720) at 50p/59.94p
    • External Recording Modes UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)
    • Full HD (1920 x 1080)
    • HD (1280 x 720)
    • Video Encoding NTSC
  • ISO Sensitivity Auto/Manual: 100 to 102400 (Extended: 3280000)
  • Audio Recording Built-In Microphone (Stereo)
  • Autofocus Points Phase Detection: 153 (99 Cross-Type)
  • Autofocus Sensitivity -4 to +20 EV
  • Monitor Size 3.2″
  • Monitor Resolution 2,359,000 Dot
  • Monitor Type Fixed Touchscreen LCD
  • Maximum Sync Speed 1/250 Second
  • Flash Compensation -3 to +1 EV (1/3, 1/2, 1 EV Steps)
  • Memory Card Slot Dual Slot: XQD

Check Pricing & Availability of the Nikon D5 Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon

 

 