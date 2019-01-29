Nikon Announces The Second Year Of The $10,000 Storytellers Scholarship

This morning, Nikon Inc. began accepting applications for the second “Nikon Storytellers Scholarship,” which was created to support emerging content creators in their academic endeavors. Originally launched in December 2017, the Nikon Storytellers Scholarship awards ten eligible students with a $10,000 USD academic scholarship to help them in their growth as creators while also celebrating the power of visual storytelling.

“We are so excited to be able to continue to offer scholarship support to talented students across the US and Canada who are exploring their creative passions. In launching this program for a second year, Nikon is reaffirming its dedication to supporting and encouraging the next generation of creators in their pursuits to become the confident, fearless voices of tomorrow.” – Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc.

In its first year, the scholarship received over 1,000 submissions from undergraduate and graduate students in the United States and Canada (see the list of winners below). Now, in 2019, Nikon is opening applications up again for eligible students to help foster their growth and pursue careers in creative fields.

The scholarship includes two stages of submissions. The first round consists of academic and professional references. If selected, students will advance to a semi-finalist round in which they submit an original piece of creative work to be evaluated by a committee of industry professionals. This year, building on its legacy of developing innovative optical technologies that help creators bring their creative vision to life in new and compelling ways, Nikon is challenging students to showcase what “Capture Tomorrow” means to them and how they are pushing the creative boundaries of their craft.

Eligibility Criteria:

You must meet all of the following criteria to be eligible to receive The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship:

You must be an undergraduate or graduate student at an accredited, non-profit college/university or vocational/technical school in the United States or Canada.

You must complete your freshman year of college or academic equivalent prior to commencement of the 2019-2020 academic year.

You must be majoring in visual arts, fine arts, journalism, film, photography, or multimedia/content creation.

You must have a minimum cumulative 2.5 grade point average at time of application.

You will need to provide a recommendation from a professor, teacher or academic advisor.

If you are selected as a semi-finalist, you will be asked to provide a photo portfolio or video submission, description of photo/video submission and copy of academic transcript.

The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship Key Dates (2019-2020)

Application Open: January 29, 2019

Application Deadline: March 1, 2019

Recommendation Deadline: March 1, 2019

Semi-finalist Open: March 18, 2019

Semi-finalist Deadline: April 15, 2019

Notification of Selection Results: June 2019

Funds Disbursed: August 2019

*Timeline is subject to change at discretion of program sponsor

2018 Nikon Storytellers Scholarship Winners;

Cassie Chang – California State University – Fullerton (Film)

Carter Knopik – University of Nebraska – Lincoln (Film)

Edward Ripley – Ryerson University (Photography)

Ernest Pund – University of Southern California (Film)

Jall Cowasji – New York University (Film)

Leah de Leon – Chapman University (Film)

Mushfica Masud – Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema (Film)

Nicolas Antaya – Michigan State University (Journalism)

Sofia Camargo Hoyos – New York University (Film)

Zachary Krahmer – Syracuse University (Photography)

For more information on the scholarship program and details on some Frequently Asked Questions about the program, please visit http://programs.applyists.com/Nikon/.

