Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the development of the first flagship model for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted: The Nikon Z 9. The full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless camera is scheduled for release in 2021, and represents a significant leap in technology and performance. As of this moment, we don’t really have any information about the camera other than the few key details listed below, but once we get them we’ll be sure to publish. As you can expect we’ve already asked to get hands-on to review to test & review the camera once it’s available. Read the rest of the press brief below;

The Z 9 brings together Nikon’s groundbreaking technologies to deliver the best still and video performance in Nikon history, meeting the advanced needs of professionals in a wide range of genres. It utilizes a newly developed FX-format stacked CMOS sensor and new image-processing engine. In response to the growing needs of professionals, advanced enthusiasts and cinematographers, it includes support for 8K video recording as well as various other video specifications that fulfill diverse needs and workflows. The Z 9 embodies ultimate usability as a tool, offering users an unprecedented imaging experience from capture to workflow exceeding that of previous digital-SLR and mirrorless cameras.

Information regarding the release of this product will be announced at a later date.

For more information about current Nikon products, including the Nikon Z series camera line and NIKKOR Z lens lineup, please visit www.nikonusa.com.