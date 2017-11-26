Cyber Monday Sale | Up to 45% Off

Shop Here
News & Insight

#NewOriginals | Ryan McGinley Partners with Polaroid To Discover The Next Generation

By Brittany Smith on November 26th 2017

Polaroid has undergone a full blown revival and catapulted itself back into the limelight and transplanted itself into the hearts of millions. Product placement of the original is running rampant in major cult favorites like AMC’s The Walking Dead and Netflix’s Stranger Things. The resuscitation of Polaroid has been monumental and the company has been quick to reclaim its title and crown as the king of the instant cameras.

[REWIND: INSTANT DREAMS | NEW DOCUMENTARY EXPLORES THE TIMELINE OF A REBORN CLASSIC]

Ryan McGinley established Polaroids as art between 1998-2003 by capturing more than 10,000 Polaroid portraits of anyone who would stop by his NYC apartment, including celebrity Chloe Sevigny. He has now partnered with the company to pick five emerging young photographers to serve as the #NewOriginals and reinvent the modern day Polaroid as they roll out the new OneStep 2.

“With a Polaroid, the moments you have and connections you make with who you’re photographing can be even more impactful than the one shot you have. I chose each of these photographers because I believe they have the creative expression to capture their art and make connections in that one shot.”

-Ryan McGinley

Meet the #NewOriginals who will be armed with packs of instant film and capturing the frames with the new OneStep 2.

Hunter Abrams

Marcus Branch

Rochelle Brock

Myles Loftin

Sabrina Santiago

The new originals will be curated by Ryan and displayed at an upcoming exhibition in a New York City gallery on December 6th. Polaroid has also opened the gates for a chance to be featured alongside the work of the #NewOriginals and win a OneStep 2 of their very own by submitting their best image here.

Tags:
Previous
Pet Photography Tips | Simple...
Next
Shadows vs. Blacks | What's The...
About

Brittany is a fashion and beauty photographer who works between NYC, Montana and LA. She photographs the way she has always wanted to feel and believes in the power of raw simplicity. When not behind a camera she can usually be found at a local coffeeshop, teaching fitness classes at the YMCA, or baking something fabulous in the kitchen.
Instagram: @brittanysmithphoto

No Comments

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
S3 | Shooting Stories That Sell
For photographers, it is important to remember that a client’s experience should be at least as good as the images you are creating for them.

Related Articles

Pro Fashion Photographer Challenge | Anita Sadowska VS Alex Hutchinson
By Brittany Smith on November 24, 2017
Review | Clay Cook's Fashion & Editorial Portrait Photography Course + (Holiday...
By Brittany Smith on November 25, 2017
Sony A7rIII A TIME Magazine 'Best Of 2017' | The Merging Of Two Worlds
By Kishore Sawh on November 25, 2017

Connect with us!