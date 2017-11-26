NewOriginals | Ryan McGinley Partners with Polaroid To Discover The Next Generation

Polaroid has undergone a full blown revival and catapulted itself back into the limelight and transplanted itself into the hearts of millions. Product placement of the original is running rampant in major cult favorites like AMC’s The Walking Dead and Netflix’s Stranger Things. The resuscitation of Polaroid has been monumental and the company has been quick to reclaim its title and crown as the king of the instant cameras.

To celebrate the new Polaroid OneStep 2 camera, @ryanmcginleystudios is helping us discover the next generation of instant photographers. Learn more about the project, and how you can get involved too [link in bio] #NewOriginals A post shared by Polaroid Originals (@polaroidoriginals) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

Ryan McGinley established Polaroids as art between 1998-2003 by capturing more than 10,000 Polaroid portraits of anyone who would stop by his NYC apartment, including celebrity Chloe Sevigny. He has now partnered with the company to pick five emerging young photographers to serve as the #NewOriginals and reinvent the modern day Polaroid as they roll out the new OneStep 2.

“With a Polaroid, the moments you have and connections you make with who you’re photographing can be even more impactful than the one shot you have. I chose each of these photographers because I believe they have the creative expression to capture their art and make connections in that one shot.” -Ryan McGinley

Meet the #NewOriginals who will be armed with packs of instant film and capturing the frames with the new OneStep 2.

Hunter Abrams

Marcus Branch

Rochelle Brock

Myles Loftin

Sabrina Santiago

The new originals will be curated by Ryan and displayed at an upcoming exhibition in a New York City gallery on December 6th. Polaroid has also opened the gates for a chance to be featured alongside the work of the #NewOriginals and win a OneStep 2 of their very own by submitting their best image here.