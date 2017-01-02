New Year, New Gear Giveaway Announced!

What better way to ring in the 2017 New Year than winning a huge photography giveaway? Enter to win new gear and accessories retailing over $5,200 to jumpstart your photography journey in 2017!

How it Works

We paired up with 18 incredible companies to give away new and exciting prizes starting January 2nd, 2017 and ending February 28th, 2017.

A different prize will be announced every 3 days (see the end of article for current prize period)

Entries for each prize can only be submitted during the designated 3 day period (so be sure to check back)

Once each prize period is closed, entries are no longer accepted for that prize, and the next prize will be announced

In addition, with every entry, you will be automatically entered into the Grand Prize drawing

Contest is open internationally (additional customs/shipping fees may apply to countries outside of the US)

Current Prize

Each prize will be announced and entry details will be listed below with updates to this page every time a new prize is announced. Make sure you tune in to see which prize is being given away!

New Year, New Gear – Peak Design Everyday Bag, Tote, or Sling

Full List of Prizes

The following companies have donated two amazing products, one for their individual prize period and one for the grand prize! Be sure to check back every day to see which is LIVE!

What is the Grand Prize?

Each entry to win ANY of the individual prizes automatically enters you into the Grand Prize Giveaway for a chance to win a prize from ALL of the companies. Yep, this huge bundle includes 18 amazing photography products, programs, and accessories with a retail value of over $5,200 that will take your work to a whole new level!

The Grand Prize Includes:

Syrp Genie 3 Axis Kit, ThinkThank UltraLight Dual 36L Backpack, Tiffen ND Starter Kit, 2 Cases of Atmosphere Aerosol (12 Cans Each), MagMod Control Kit, Lumecube Photographer Kit, Peak Design Everyday Bag (Backpack, Sling or Tote), Fundy Designer Suite, Spider Holster Hand Strap, Tether Tools RapidMount SLX 3 Pack Bundle, Photo Flash Drive Custom Classic Presentation Box, Lensbaby Deluxe Creative Mobile Lens Kit, MPB Hard Roller Case, 5 Profoto Collapsible Reflectors, Datacolor Spyder5 Pro, Wescott Ice Light 2, $100 B&H Gift Card, and One Year of SLRL Premium Membership!

FAQS

How to I enter the Grand Prize?

The only way to enter for the grand prize is to enter to win each individual prize. There is no widget for the grand prize itself.

Is this giveaway open internationally?

Additional customs/shipping fees may apply to countries outside of the US.