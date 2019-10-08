We love Mango Street! And we always love the content they bring to the photography community. As professional photographers, they know the struggles of running low on both time and photo space. Sometimes, getting the shot you want requires extremely tight quarters and it can be a race against the clock to get the perfect shot.

Critiquing Your Own Photos with Mango Street

In this video by Mango Street, Rachel and Daniel decided to do a critique on one of their most recent photoshoots. They go over all of the things they like, as well as all of the things they would have done differently if they had more time, more space, and a little more sun to work with.

In the photoshoot from the video, they started off with their model on a fire escape. This posed some significant movement restraints, and they both weren’t crazy about how they lined up their shots, but working with the space and timeframe they had, they understood why the shot turned out the way it did. This isn’t to say it was a bad photo in the slightest, but sometimes it’s good to reflect on the images you take and work out ways you think you might take that kind of shot differently in the future.

They also had to worry about a security guard while they were shooting at this location. They knew that at any moment, the guard could have asked them to leave, so they were definitely trying to be respectful of that. But again, it’s one of those things that plays into always racing against the clock to get the perfect shot. You really never know when you’ll wear out your welcome at a location unless you’re already approved to be there. So make sure to keep that in mind for your next impromptu photoshoot and try to always be respectful of security guards—they’re just trying to do their job.

Rachel and Daniel go through a good amount of photos in this video from their shoot, and they give a lot of incredibly useful information along the way. The entire video is definitely worth checking out and we think it will help a lot of aspiring AND seasoned photographers not make certain mistakes when working with a client (or clients).

Check out the video above and let us know what you think in the comments below!