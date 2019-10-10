Canon Korea recently released a new video showing off the “holy trinity” of Canon RF lenses and it features the first in depth look at how the unreleased RF 70-200 f/2.8L works (thanks to Canon News for posting this first).

The fact that this lens is going to be half the length of the current EF 70-200 f/2.8L III has me very excited. I currently rarely shoot with the lens because it just too big and heavy for most of my wedding photography uses. But a smaller lens with better optics and stabilization is going to be a truly incredible and perhaps too good to pass up on. I’ll be interested to see how much the final price will be, but I expect it to come in around $2,500 if the current rumors are accurate.

Canon shooters, are you excited to try the new RF 70-200?

