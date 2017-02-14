New Stylish Releases From Think Tank: The Signature 10 & 13 Camera Bags
Today, it’s not enough to make people look good with your photography, you want to look good doing it. Camera bag manufactureres have caught on to this trend and are catering to the desire of photographers with fashion sense to enhance the experience of being a photographer. The designers at Think Tank have announced the Signature 10 and Signature 13 camera bags for the shooter looking for a modern take on a classic look. Let’s see what they have to offer.
KEY FEATURES of the Signature 10 & 13
- Modern wool-like fabric that is soft to the touch and stands-up to everyday use
- Full-grain leather bottom and detailing, plus antique finished metal hardware
- Zippered flap provides full closure and security to the main compartment, or tucks away when not in use
- Dedicated laptop/tablet compartment: Signature 10 fits a 10” tablet
- Dedicated laptop/tablet compartment: Signature 13 fits a 13” laptop
What Fits in the Signature 10
- 1 standard size DSLR with 3–4 prime lenses and accessories
- A complete Mirrorless camera system with 3–4 lenses and accessories
- 10” tablet fits inside a dedicated compartment
WHAT FITS IN THE SIGNATURE 13
- 1 standard-size DSLR with mid-range zoom attached plus 2–3 additional lenses
- 13” laptop fits inside a dedicated compartment
Whether you are a young urban professional or corporate photographer, the Signature shoulder bag is as fashionable as it is functional.
Gone are the days where you need to choose either style or function. For the shooter who wants both, product designs like this from Think Tank, ONA, and Hawkesmill have you got you covered.
