New Sony Lenses | The 24-105mm f4 G OSS & 400mm f2.8 G Master Are Coming

Sony announced two new lenses that maintain the momentum of the maturating E-Mount lineup. The 24-105mm f4 G OSS Lens and the 400mm f2.8 G Master prime are two familiar focal lengths that shooters have undoubtedly held as the objects of their hopes. Coupled with the newly announced a7R III, Sony’s E-mount begins the next phase of its evolution and expands its appeal the photographic world. Are these lenses on your list?

Sony 24-105mm G OSS

The new full-frame lens covers the commonly used 24 to 105mm focal length range, delivering outstanding G Lens™ imaging performance with the most lightweight design in its class, maximizing its versatility and usability. Therefore, the FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS can be used for versatile shooting such as landscape, portrait, wedding and so on. This lens also features fast, precise and quiet autofocus capabilities in both still and video shooting, making it an ideal complement for Sony’s extensive lineup of E-mount cameras.

Lens Highlights

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/22

4 Aspherical Elements, 3 ED Elements

Nano AR and Fluorine Coatings

Direct Drive Super Sonic Wave AF Motor

Optical SteadyShot Image Stabilization

Internal Focus Design

Focus Hold Button; AF/MF Switch

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Rounded Nine-Blade Diaphragm

Minimum Focus: 1.25 ft

Weight: 663 grams

Filter Size: 77mm

This high image quality is made possible thanks to its advanced optical design featuring four aspherical lens elements, two of which are high precision AA (advanced aspherical) lenses. There are also three strategically located ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements that work in combination with the aforementioned aspherical lens elements to minimize chromatic aberration and ensure the ultimate resolution is captured.

Sony’s most recent cameras have pushed the boundaries of autofocus and high fps shooting. Even though this new standard zoom isn’t a G Master, they apparently want to make sure it can keep up with the tech found in the new bodies.

In order to keep up with fast-moving subjects, the new standard zoom lens features a DDSSM (Direct Drive SSM) system that is capable of rapid positioning of the lens’ focus groups with high accuracy and very minimal noise. This advanced system combined with a constant F4 aperture at all focal lengths makes the SEL24105G an excellent choice for both still and video shooting. Further adding to its versatility, the new standard zoom lens also features a customizable focus hold button, a dust, and moisture resistant design and a fluorine coating on the front element to help minimize dust, water, oil and other contaminants.

Especially for video shooters, this fills a significant hole in Sony’s lens lineup and, used with IBIS, will provide a unique full frame shooting experience for the E-Mount. Priced at $1,300, it presents the synthesis of versatility and value for any shooter that wants one lens to do it all.

Sony’s 400mm f2.8

The latest to don the G Master badge bears the burden of all expectations associated with it. But it also offers hope to wildlife and sports photographers that need such a long lens to justify buying into the E-mount system via a camera such as the Sony a9. They’ll demand more but, this should signal Sony’s commitment to giving them what the need.

The new lens will feature the incredible high-resolution and spectacularly beautiful bokeh of Sony’s acclaimed line of flagship G Master™ series lenses, while also offering a far-reaching 400mm focal length and F2.8 large aperture. This combination will deliver a new elevated shooting experience for all professional sports, news and wildlife photographers looking to capture all of the decisive moments with higher image quality.

The Sony 400mm f2.8 G Master is scheduled for a summer 2018 release. No specific date or pricing is available yet.